Waterhouse Coach Gayle optimistic despite challenges ahead of clash with Haiti's Arcahaie

IT has been far from smooth sailing for Waterhouse FC as they prepare for the Scotiabank Concacaf League game against Arcahaie FC on Thursday at Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica.

The club has been in a wait and see mode for a while but has been having restricted training as they awaited approval for the game to be played from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), which approval was finally granted only last week Monday.

Now with just a few days to go before the game, Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle is looking for all the positives that he can find as he prepares his troops.

“The reality is that we have to wait and see. We are not at full training but we are doing everything that we can. But when you look at the scale, we are at about 50 per cent or thereabouts so we still have a way to go. Hopefully, we can get everything right come Thursday,” he said.

Fitness will be a key aspect for his team but there are other areas that Gayle will focus on as well as he readies for what is expected to be a tough encounter against a tactically sound Arcahaie team.

“Whether we get to 100 per cent or whether we get to 80 per cent, we have to go out there. There are several aspects to a football game — physical, mental and discipline. So, as long as we have all those components in tact before the game, we can go out there and give it our best shot.

“It's not a matter of what I think now. The reality is that everything is not in place but, we won't make any excuses. We just have to go out there and play football and make the community and the nation proud,” Gayle said.

Despite losing two key players in Captain Keithy Simpson and Tremaine Stewart in the off season, individuals who were the mainstay in midfield, Gayle believes they have found suitable replacements who should make his team competitive, nonetheless.

“I think we have enough players. We lost two valuable players, two of our valuable assets, but we acquired two players in Fabion McCarthy and Roshane Sharpe, along with Ryan Wellington from UWI and young Rohan Beadle. We are optimistic and we hope that everything can come together on the day. We are positive and we expect a positive result,” noted the Waterhouse tactician.

There will be no home advantage from their usually vociferous crowd, but the Waterhouse head honcho says they are prepared to deal with no fans being in the stands.

“It's the new norm. When you are watching football overseas now it's the new norm that no spectators are at the ground, so we are preparing ourselves for that. We know that there is no real advantage with no spectators in the stands, so we have to go out there and try to get whatever we can from the game,” Gayle stated.

Chris Paul, physical trainer for Waterhouse, was delighted that the club recently received support from distribution and manufacturing giant Lasco just in time for this important game.

“It's definitely beneficial to be rehydrated after each game, especially [after] a hard training session where the fields are hard, so definitely having the energy to rejuvenate for the next day — it's very important. Even the food, if the high protein is in it, it helps the muscles to recuperate from day to day, so it's definitely a plus to have this sponsor,” he shared.

Paul explained how the team has been preparing physically in recent times and in what areas he thinks they are ahead of the game against Arcahaie FC.

“Basically, we just came off our Zoom sessions for about three weeks and we have been on the field for a couple of weeks, so the next couple of days we will be doing some intensity training to recover from day to day as far as the speed and agility training goes.

“Our footwork is there, it's just to get the legs to play more than ninety minutes if that's what the game calls for,” he noted.

Waterhouse will battle Arcahaie for a place in the quarter-final round.