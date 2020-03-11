Waterhouse Coach Gayle satisfied with point at Arnett

The race for top spot in the Red Stripe Premier League continues to be an intriguing one as the regular season slowly winds to a close.

Second-place Mount Pleasant FA missed a massive opportunity to take over sole leadership after they went down 0-1 to nemesis Cavalier FC at home on Sunday, paving the way for long-time league leaders Waterhouse FC to reopen a gap at the top of the pile on Monday night.

But the Drewsland-based team was only able to increase the lead at the top to a point, as they had to scrap with Arnett Gardens for a share of the points in a testy 1-1 draw at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

After falling behind to a Kemar Malcolm goal in the first half, Waterhouse picked themselves up to dominate the second half before getting the equaliser in the first minute of added time through a wonder strike from substitute Denardo Thomas.

Head Coach Marcel Gayle praised his players for their resilience and focus to come away with a point.

“Kudos to the guys, we dug real deep tonight. We really exhibited some patience,” he said.

“Arnett Gardens was stout in defence; they got their go-ahead goal, nevertheless we never panicked. We showed character and that was good, and I think that helped us to get a point from this game.

“I think we can take heart from this game and go forward in the competition. We were away, we would have loved to have gotten all three points tonight, but it wasn't for us tonight,” he said.

Gayle hailed the team effort that eventually got his team the point Monday night.

“We pressed well and we created a number of chances, but unfortunately we didn't score. But again, coming off the bench – we said it all week that if the first team can't get it, we have to get the result off the bench and I mean kudos to them,” he noted.

Gayle thought the game was a real spectacle for spectators, which was punctuated with a sensational strike from his player.

“Brilliant, brilliant strike. It's a goal worth winning any competition or any match. That is what the game was about tonight.

“The spectators had a good treat. Arnett Gardens gave as good as they got;Waterhouse always gets the best out of them and Arnett always gets the best out of Waterhouse, but we are satisfied,” said Gayle.

First place in the league could well be decided on the next match day when Waterhouse face Mount Pleasant, and Gayle aims to be ready for that colossal matchup at Drewsland next Monday night.

“We know that we have to go out there and we have to play. Every game is a new game, but we know what we have to do. We have to go back to the drawing board – recovery is important – and then push on... for Monday night again,” he concluded.

— Dwayne Richards