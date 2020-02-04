Waterhouse cruise into CFU semis after blanking Don Bosco

Jamaican club Waterhouse FC cruised into the semi-final round of the FLOW Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship after they thrashed Don Bosco FC of Haiti 3-0 at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston on Sunday.

Both teams went into the contest on one point after respective draws against Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic who led the group with two points from their two games played. Waterhouse were propping up the three-team group as they had failed to score in their first game, while Cibao and Don Bosco had played out a 1-1 draw to be in first and second place, respectively.

A brace from veteran Rafiek Thomas and another from Stephen Williams ensured that Waterhouse avoided any disaster as they topped Group A with four points. Based on the result, Cibao also advance to the semi-final round with two points from their two draws.

After a below-par performance in the tournament-opener against Cibao, Waterhouse were eager to make amends and in the process advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Waterhouse welcomed the return of Tremaine Stewart to the midfield and his presence was felt early as they possessed the ball well and dominated the visitors, barely giving them a sniff.

Midfielder Damian Binns was the first to get a shot on target, a driving effort from distance that stung the palms of Alan Jerome in the Don Bosco goal in the 10th minute.

Two minutes later Jerome produced a flying save, diving to his right to stop a goal-bound effort from Thomas.

At the other end of the field, Eliader Dorlus tried his luck from distance but his deflected effort was easily handled by Akeem Chambers in the Waterhouse goal.

Then in the 17th minute Waterhouse took the lead when Thomas got his first. Jerome had done brilliantly to save a shot from left back Ricardo Thomas, tipping the ball unto the crossbar while backing up to make the save.

Thomas was the first to react to the rebound, heading home from three yards to give his team a precious lead.

With the bit firmly between their teeth, Waterhouse went on the hunt for more. Don Bosco struggled to cope with the runs of the Waterhouse wing backs as Ricardo Thomas and Denilson Simpson put in cross after cross.

Jerome Odilon was in the right place to deny Waterhouse a second goal when he cleared a hooked effort from Rafiek Thomas off the line.

A quick counter-attack for Don Bosco saw Elyvens Dejean fire a shot just wide of the far post from the right side.

But the chances of a Don Bosco comeback were severely dented in the 37th minute when a thumping drive from Williams beat Jerome at his near post, as the hosts went in 2-0 at the break.

Williams had a glorious chance to grab a second and put the game to bed only two minutes after the restart, but after cutting in on his favoured left foot he completely mishit his shot as the chance went abegging.

With the game slipping away from them, Don Bosco Head Coach Junior Natoux went to his bench.

He almost got an immediate response as substitute Ronaldo Jean Marie fired a shot on target with his first touch of the game, but an alert Chambers was able to hold on quite easily.

Waterhouse then slammed the door shut on any hopes of a comeback by the visitors when Thomas produced an exquisite finish, chipping the ball into the roof of the net past the desperate dive of Jerome to make it 3-0 in the 66th minute.

Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle praised the execution of the game plan by his players.

“Kudos to the guys. I thought they played well today (Sunday). We knew from the outset that we would have to win the game…so we came out attacking.

“We watched them (Don Bosco) on Friday and we saw some parts of their team that we wanted to try and exploit. I think we executed well.”

The semi-final round of the competition will be played in the Dominican Republic in May.