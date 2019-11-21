Waterhouse demolish Frazsiers Whip 11-1 to book semi-final berth

LED by a three-timer from national representative Shantel Bailey, defending champions Waterhouse FC demolished Frazsiers Whip FC 11-1 to move into the semi-finals of the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-Credit Union Women's Premier League quarter-finals at Drewsland Mini Stadium last Saturday.

The prolific Bailey, who is on 24 goals, was on target in the 33rd, 40th and 63rd minutes.

As was expected, the big four – Waterhouse, Cavalier FC, Olympic Gardens FC, and Arnett Gardens FC – were highly fancied to qualify for the semi-finals, and they showed their class with resounding wins.

In an Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex double-header, hosts Arnett Gardens FC whipped UWI Women's FC 7-0 and Cavalier FC drubbed Real Mona FC 6-2, while Olympic Gardens FC tagged UWI Women's FC 3-1 at Drewsland Mini Stadium.

Both semi-finals are scheduled this Saturday at a venue to be announced.

The Waterhouse and Frazsiers Whip encounter was one-way traffic all the way and by half-time they were trailing the champions 0-4, with goals from Tasheika Small (3rd minute), Shania Harris (21st), and Bailey scoring her first in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot and again in the 40th minute.

In the second-half onslaught, Laceyann Murray (48th minute) Latoya Duhaney (50th), Murray (59th) got her second, before Bailey (63rd) sealed her hat-trick, Jessica Jackson (73rd), Small (81st) and Harris (81st) were on target.

Kelly Nunez got the consolation goal in the 66th minute for Frazsiers Whip.

Meanwhile, two goals from Shanika Douglas (37th and 62nd minutes), one each from Tanesha Hamilton (62nd), Shenika Williams (73rd), Kenashae Thomas (74th), Tamara O'Sullivan (74th), and Pejonae Pinto (88th) gave Arnett Gardens their 7-0 win of Real MoBay AFC.

Real MoBay finished with nine players, as Janeza Campbell was shown the red card for violent conduct, while Shania Wright was shown the red card in the 88th minute for reportedly leaving the field without the permission of the referee.

Two goals in 42nd and 87th minutes from Kevena Reid led Olympic Gardens to their 3-1 win over UWI Women's. Reid moved her tally to 16 goals for the season.

Ashlee Sawyers netted the other goal in the 51st minute for Olympic Gardens, while Keyanna Gordon (32nd minute) got the consolation goal.

— Gerald Reid