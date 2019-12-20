Waterhouse FC increased their lead atop of the Red Stripe Premier League to four points following their 1-0 win over Tivoli Gardens in a rescheduled match at Edward Seaga Sports Complex yesterday.

Stephen Williams netted the winner in the 42nd minute as Waterhouse moved to 38 points with their 11th win of the season from 18 games.

Tivoli Gardens, who moved away from the relegation zone with three consecutive wins, missed a glorious chance to jump to sixth had they won. Instead, they remain in ninth on 21 points.

With fans allowed to enter the venue free of cost due to the debacle a few weeks back when the game was postponed resulting from a shortage of officials, a fair-sized crowd was on hand as the home team Tivoli Gardens were also hunting their fourth-straight win.

Tough-tackling defender Ranike Anderson created the first chance of the game in the third minute, but his goal-bound header from a free-kick was parried around the upright by goalkeeper Akeem Chambers for a corner.

At the other end, Andre Moulton missed what seemed to be a straight-forward tap in after a free kick found him unmarked at the back post in the sixth minute.

The action slowed a bit and it was not until the 30th minute that Kenroy Howell should have given Waterhouse the lead, but fired wide from inside the box.

Six minutes later, Waterhouse thought they had won a penalty when the ball struck a defender inside the box and referee Christopher Mason pointed to the spot. But somehow with the insistence of the assistant Referee, Damian Williams, Mason changed his decision to a free kick just outside the penalty box, much to the amazement of the Waterhouse players and staff.

Waterhouse would get their much-deserved goal as Williams latched onto a ball down the left flank, and with oceans of space, picked his spot and curled a beauty past the bewildered Nicholas Clarke in goal.

Waterhouse continued to create the better chances and again Moulton, with goalkeeper Clarke badly out of position and one defender on the line, kicked high in the 54th minute.

Veteran Jermaine Johnson saw his low, fierce shot blocked by goalkeeper Chambers in the 64th minute.

And as the game intensfied, Tivoli Gardens Technical Director Glendon “Admiral” Bailey was shown the red card after getting into a heated argument with officials.

Teams:

Tivoli Gardens – Nicholas Clarke, Kemar Flemmings, Ranike Anderson, Jabeur Johnson, Nathaniel Leslie, Tkiven Garnett (Junior Mcgregor 80th), Davion Garrison, Trayvone Reid, Rushane Spence, Newton Sterling (Horatio Morgan 75th), Jermaine Johnson

Subs not used: Deron Duncan, Kimorlee Brissett, Stephen Barnett, Rochane Smith, Shavar Campbell

Booked: Kemar Flemmings 18th, Jermaine Johnson 27th, Ranike Anderson 71st

Waterhouse – Akeem Chambers, Shawn Lawes, Nicholy Findlayson, Ricardo Thomas, Mark Miller, Denardo Thomas (Damion Binns 72nd), Keithy Simpson, Kenroy Howell( Andre Fletcher 85th), Stephen Williams (Andre Leslie 90+4), Andre Moulton, Colorado Murray

Subs not used: Zemioy Nash, Carlos Wright, Rafeik Thomas, Kymani Campbell.

Booked: Kenroy Howell 46th, Akeem Chambers 55th, Damion Binns 77th

Referee: Christopher Mason

Assistant Referees: Damian Williams, Rolonzo Bennett

Fourth official: Carvel Banton

Match commissary: Anthony Gibbs