Waterhouse face Real Mona test in Women's Premier League today
UNBEATEN teams, defending champions Waterhouse FC and Real Mona FC will face each other at Drewsland Mini Stadium in a feature Zone A clash in the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partner Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League which continues today, starting at 3:30 pm.
Waterhouse with two wins and a draw lead the points standing in Zone A with seven points from three matches, followed by Olympic Gardens and Real Mona with five points.
“I expect this game is going to be a tough challenge as both teams are unbeaten at this stage of the competition. I have not seen Real Mona in action but I know that they will be coming to give us a good fight,” said Waterhouse coach Xavier Gilbert.
Shantel Bailey, who has scored four goals in Waterhouse's big 10-0 win over Royal Lakes FC, should again lead the goal-hunting charge, along with Davia Richards, Lacey-Ann Murray, and Latoya Duhaney.
Real Mona should be looking towards Shanae Ashley, Taneisha Vassell, and Tyesha Nelson to lead the way for a team which has only scored four goals and conceded three from three outings.
Meanwhile, unbeaten Zone B leaders Cavalier Soccer Club with nine points from three outings should continue on their winning ways when they journey to face Rangers FC, who have lost all three matches played and conceded seven goals while scoring one.
Shanice Irons, Rena Gordon, Peterkaye Green, and Khedine Salmon are Cavalier's main goal threats.
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC will be looking to continue their unblemished run when they host Arnett Gardens FC at the UWI Bowl in Mona, starting at 3:30 pm.
UWI are in third spot in Zone B on seven points, with Arnett Gardens FC next on six points from three games apiece. Arnett Gardens will be looking to rebound from the 0-2 loss to Cavalier last Saturday.
Also, unbeaten Olympic Gardens will take on Royal Lakes FC in a Zone A encounter at Royal Lakes playing field.
Today's matches
ZONE A
Waterhouse FC vs Real Mona FC
Royal Lakes FC vs Olympic Gardens FC
Real MoBay AFC vs Trelawny Women's FC
ZONE B
UWI Women's FC vs Arnett Gardens FC
Rangers FC vs Cavalier SC
Frasziers Whip FC vs Northern Queens FC
Home teams are named first, with all matches starting at 3:30 pm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy