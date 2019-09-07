Waterhouse face Real Mona test in Women's Premier League today

UNBEATEN teams, defending champions Waterhouse FC and Real Mona FC will face each other at Drewsland Mini Stadium in a feature Zone A clash in the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partner Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League which continues today, starting at 3:30 pm.

Waterhouse with two wins and a draw lead the points standing in Zone A with seven points from three matches, followed by Olympic Gardens and Real Mona with five points.

“I expect this game is going to be a tough challenge as both teams are unbeaten at this stage of the competition. I have not seen Real Mona in action but I know that they will be coming to give us a good fight,” said Waterhouse coach Xavier Gilbert.

Shantel Bailey, who has scored four goals in Waterhouse's big 10-0 win over Royal Lakes FC, should again lead the goal-hunting charge, along with Davia Richards, Lacey-Ann Murray, and Latoya Duhaney.

Real Mona should be looking towards Shanae Ashley, Taneisha Vassell, and Tyesha Nelson to lead the way for a team which has only scored four goals and conceded three from three outings.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Zone B leaders Cavalier Soccer Club with nine points from three outings should continue on their winning ways when they journey to face Rangers FC, who have lost all three matches played and conceded seven goals while scoring one.

Shanice Irons, Rena Gordon, Peterkaye Green, and Khedine Salmon are Cavalier's main goal threats.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC will be looking to continue their unblemished run when they host Arnett Gardens FC at the UWI Bowl in Mona, starting at 3:30 pm.

UWI are in third spot in Zone B on seven points, with Arnett Gardens FC next on six points from three games apiece. Arnett Gardens will be looking to rebound from the 0-2 loss to Cavalier last Saturday.

Also, unbeaten Olympic Gardens will take on Royal Lakes FC in a Zone A encounter at Royal Lakes playing field.

Today's matches

ZONE A

Waterhouse FC vs Real Mona FC

Royal Lakes FC vs Olympic Gardens FC

Real MoBay AFC vs Trelawny Women's FC

ZONE B

UWI Women's FC vs Arnett Gardens FC

Rangers FC vs Cavalier SC

Frasziers Whip FC vs Northern Queens FC

Home teams are named first, with all matches starting at 3:30 pm.