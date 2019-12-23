Waterhouse FC back on track after win over Tivoli Gardens

Normal service was restored at the top of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) when league leaders Waterhouse FC put an end to their three-game winless streak with a narrow 1-0 win over Tivoli Gardens FC at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex last Thursday.

After picking up a total of two points from a possible nine in their last three games, Waterhouse had seen their eight-point gap at the top of the standings whittled away by second-placed and the RSPL form team, Mount Pleasant Football Academy, to just one.

But with a game in hand, last season's runners-up took the opportunity to put back some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack after a first-half strike from Stephen Williams proved to be enough to secure the win in a feisty contest at “Railway”.

A quick Waterhouse counter-attack caught out the Tivoli defence with Williams firing home from the left side into the far corner of the goal, three minutes before the break.

Tensions got high in the second half as the improving Tivoli Gardens team went in search of the equaliser in order to get something from the game and ease themselves away from the relegation zone. Technical Director Glendon Bailey was shown the red card by referee Christopher Mason as things threatened to boil over.

In the end it was the Marcel Gayle team that held their composure to improve their points tally to 38 and open up a four-point gap at the top of the league, while Tivoli remained in ninth place on 21 points.

Waterhouse FC Assistant Coach Damion Gordon thought his team was full value for money on the day.

“It was a deserved victory for us. Truth be told it was a very tough game for us today. Tivoli came very physical, but we managed to win the game 1-0.”

While happy to have restored some space between themselves and Mount Pleasant, Gordon said that at no point were they worried about the gap being closed.

“We are happy for that breathing room but we were never worried about that. It's about nine months of football; we just have to keep our heads together and be focused and continue to play good football and that's what we did today [Thursday].”

“We always try to make a good run. Every time we come out is to win. Today it was an opportunity for us to go further in terms of the points.”

With the rest of the league having more rest time than Waterhouse this week, the former Tivoli man says the focus will be on recovery for this weekend's fixture.

“It's about recovery and we have been doing a lot of games but we have a very talented and a very wonderful squad, so anyone can chip in and do the work.”

Waterhouse will host the floundering Molynes United in the Monday Night encounter starting at 8:00 pm at Drewsland.