Waterhouse FC call for local support in Concacaf League

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) on Monday announced that the Scotiabank Concacaf League — the official club championship for Central American and Caribbean clubs — will expand from 16 to 22 teams to include five additional Central American clubs and one Canadian Premier League club for 2019 and beyond.

Additionally, the competition will now serve as the qualifying tournament for Central America clubs to the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

The competition, which will continue to be played in a knock-out format, will now kick off with a preliminary round in July. The 12 clubs set to participate in this initial round will be drawn into six home-and-away fixtures.

The winners, to be determined on aggregate goals, will join the top-nine ranked Central American clubs and the runner-up of the Caribbean Club Championship (Waterhouse FC) in the Round of 16.

In addition to qualifying its champion to the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, the tournament will qualify an additional five teams. At the end of the competition, clubs will be ranked 1-15, in accordance with the competition tie-breaking procedure.

The top-five ranked clubs will automatically qualify for the 2020 edition of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. Portmore United by virtue of winning the Caribbean Club Championship this season have already qualified for the Champions League.

On Thursday, August 22 at 5:00 pm, Waterhouse will host CS Herediano (Costa Rica) in the Round of 16 first-leg at the National Stadium. Tickets for the game will be $1,000, with only the Grandstand being open to the public.

The return fixture in San Jose, Costa Rica, will be played on August 29.

Waterhouse FC Head Coach Marcel “Fuzzy” Gayle says preparation is on point ahead of the game in three weeks.

“So far so good, we already knew that this competition was scheduled... so we were preparing for it, so hopefully by the 22nd we are ready to go out there and represent Waterhouse Football Club.”

Gayle made a special appeal for fans to come out and support the game.

“It's not just Waterhouse FC on show, it's Jamaican local football on show. We sit up at nights and on weekends watching international football, but here we have in our backyard now international games, so we want to treat it just the same like you are watching a big international game overseas.

“So we are asking the wider public, not just the Waterhouse community, but people from all over the 14 parishes to come out and support local football.”

Gayle also promised an exciting time for the fans who turn out.

“They can look forward to some exciting football; the youngsters in the club are raring to go to represent themselves and their family, so we are just looking for support from you (the public). No matter what you are doing please take time out, it's just $1000 to come out and show your love for football.”

The Waterhouse native is looking to gain the early advantage ahead of the return leg in Costa Rica.

“Most definitely we want to make sure we keep the game competitive and as close as possible, so we would like to go out there and get a favourable result and get some goals and get something to defend when we travel.”

He also believes that playing at this level is exactly what the club needs.

“I think the more you go is the more you expose the players, and people will start take us seriously and more opportunities will happen for our youngsters. The scales get bigger and we will get bigger as a club.”

Senior manager at Concacaf, Howard McIntosh, echoed the sentiments of Gayle in the opportunities created by playing at the Concacaf level.

“It is so important whenever you play football, especially when you play at the competitive level, you always want to try and win.

“In this case…coming second in the premier league has given Waterhouse FC the opportunity to now play at the higher level, which is the level now where the players get more exposure, they play a more competitive game and they get more opportunities, which must be part of any model in football,” he stated.

The game will also be carried live on the FLOW Sports network.