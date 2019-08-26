Waterhouse held 1-1 by Olympic Gardens in women's football
Defending champions Waterhouse are off to a slow start in their Jamaica Football Federation/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-operative Credit Union Women's League campaign as they had to come-from-behind in a 1-1 stalemate with Olympic Gardens at Drewsland Mini Stadium yesterday.
Though obviously the better team in terms of talent which showed in their dominance of possession, Waterhouse failed to really spark as a result of their poor decision-making and lack of composure in the final third.
Still, Jessica Johnson's 20th-minute strike ensured that they left with a share of the spoils after Stephanie Morgan had given Olympic Gardens a 12th-minute lead.
That result allowed Royal Lakes, formerly Monarch SC, to take pole position in Zone A following their 2-1 win over Trelawny Women's FC at Royal Lakes playing field in St Catherine.
Like Waterhouse and Olympic Gardens, Real Mona FC and Real Mobay FC are also on one point each, as they, too, played out a 1-1 stalemate at Buttercup Park.
Earlier, at Drewsland, last year's beaten finalist Cavalier blanked Frazsiers Whip FC 3-0 courtesy of a brace from former national youth striker Rena Gordon (32nd, 33rd), with Suwayne Gregory (70th) getting the other.
Cavalier are joined on three points by Arnett Gardens, who were 4-1 winners over Rangers FC at St Mary's Sports Complex, while UWI Women's FC were held to a 1-1 scoreline by newcomers Northern Queens FC at UWI Mona Bowl.
