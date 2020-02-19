Waterhouse keen to keep the focus as the RSPL regular season winds down

Waterhouse Football Club ran out 1-0 winners over Humble Lion Football Club following a gritty display in a pulsating contest at Drewsland on Sunday.

Anxious to maintain their slender three-point lead at the top of the Red Stripe Premier League, Waterhouse weathered the storm from the team from Clarendon, with the winner coming from the boot of their Captain Keithy Simpson on minute 77.

The victory saw the leaders maintain the narrow advantage of a relentless Mount Pleasant Football Academy team that thrashed UWI FC 3-0 at Drax Hall.

Waterhouse Assistant Coach Damion Gordon did not hide his relief at the sound of the final whistle.

“We will take that 1-0 victory any day,” he said.

Gordon did admit that there were times in the game that his opponents had a decided advantage but was pleased with the resilience shown by his troops.

“In certain parts of the game they had the better of us and we dealt with that well, hence the reason why we won this game 1-0.”

He has also identified an area that requires strengthening going forward.

“I think defensively we need to work on a few things, but overall I think the team did well.”

With seven games to go, Waterhouse are almost within touching distance of finishing first at the end of the regular season and claiming the $1-million prize that goes along with it. Gordon has charged his players to keep the focus to the end of the campaign.

“It's more about focusing on our goal, once we win our games. We just have to continue to do well, continue to encourage these players. We have a good bunch of players, we just have to keep encouraging them,” he insisted.

Gordon also praised the way Waterhouse have been defending as a unit to ensure the desired results in recent matches.

“I am very pleased in terms of how we are defending as a unit. It's not a one-man show, it's a very good display from the team and I must commend them on that.”

Tremaine Stewart has returned to a starting role in the team and his contribution has not gone unnoticed.

“He is our brains in terms of how we create chances on the pitch, so it's good for him to be playing like this. We have to commend him and encourage him to continue like this,” the assistant coach insisted.

Despite the fact that Mount Pleasant are breathing down their necks, Waterhouse are completely focused on what lies ahead of them for the rest of the regular season. Their singular focus for the rest of the campaign is finishing first and enjoying the benefits that go with it.

“It is an objective of the group, we just have to continue at it, we just have to keep focused.”

Waterhouse will next play Tivoli Gardens at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex on Sunday starting at 3:00 pm.

— Dwayne Richards