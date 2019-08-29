Waterhouse ready for Herediano return leg challenge

Waterhouse FC face the mammoth task of trying to knock out the defending champions of the Scotiabank Concacaf League, CS Herediano, in their own backyard in Costa Rica, today.

The two played out a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium in Kingston last Thursday leaving Herediano with the advantage due to the away goals rule. Waterhouse FC left the island on Tuesday.

Andre Fletcher had given the hosts a lead after just three minutes in the first leg, but Herediano responded 14 minutes later through Keyner Brown.

Now both teams have it all to play for today as they bid to make it to the second round of the competition.

Lessons were learnt after the first leg, revealed Waterhouse FC Head Coach Marcel Gayle.

“From the first leg we saw that we can hurt them and they can hurt us, so hopefully over the next few days we can put in the necessary work to get ourselves ready to get the win,” he said after their final training session at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Tuesday.

Mentally, the players are in the right place and are eager to get going, Gayle said.

“Psychologically, I think they are at the right place... they are talking about it, they are communicating with each other, the spirit in training is good. We are really looking forward to this competition, they are really looking forward to it.”

He also revealed that beating the Costa Rican club and advancing to the second round has been the main focus during the entire summer.

“We are going to showcase our talent and hopefully we can get over the line. Our main objective is to get by Herediano and get to the next round.”

Having shown that they could match their opponents at home, Gayle is asking his boys to show their concentration and strength when they travel.

“We know that Central American teams play high-intensity and high-quality football; physically, we know that we have to be strong.”

Playing the first game at home has proven to be advantageous for Waterhouse and with the nerves now gone they are looking to do the impossible and knock out the champions on their home ground.

“In the first game we were eager, but we are more focused and a little bit more relaxed now, so we have to concentrate a little bit more to get the win we desire.”

For Waterhouse to advance they need an outright win or score a draw greater than 1-1.