Waterhouse up against FC Motagua

Waterhouse FC will go up against 2018 Concacaf League runner-up FC Motagua of Honduras in the first leg of their quarter-final fixture in the 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf League.

Waterhouse FC advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after beating Costa Rican club HS Herediano on penalties 7-6.

Waterhouse FC opened their round of 16 fixture against 2018 Concacaf League champions HS Herediano, drawing the game 1-1 at National Stadium and went on to draw the away game 1-1, also. With a 2-2 score on aggregate, the winners were determined by penalties.

Waterhouse FC Head Coach Marcel Gayle is very pleased with the team's showing in the competition so far and has been using local premier league games in the Red Stripe Premier League to continue to prepare for the upcoming quarter-final matchup.

According to Coach Gayle, “The team has been in great form since the start of the competition and having secured a place in the next round I expect the players to come out stronger and certainly deliver another victory for the club come match day.”

The 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf League which kicked off in July, will qualify the winners and the next best five teams for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League.

Waterhouse Vice-President Conrad Byfield said, “fans coming out to the stadium can expect a very organised match, with full security set up and a very high level of competitive football. Remember a win for Waterhouse is a win for football in Jamaica.”

Waterhouse FC will take on FC Motagua next Wednesday, September 25 at National Stadium. Match time is 9:00 pm.

The return leg will be played on October 2, 2019 in Honduras.

Tickets are $1,000 per person and will go on sale on match day at National Stadium at 6:00 pm. Gates open at 7:00 pm.