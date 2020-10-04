Wayne DaCosta, Anthony Thomas earn another double at the Park

THE combination of trainer Wayne DaCosta and jockey Anthony Thomas continues to be the dominant force at Caymanas Park as the duo teamed up to win two races on the 10-race trophyless programme yesterday.

The pair first teamed up with debutant two-year-old bay colt Gentle Giant, who easily brushed aside rivals in the seventh race over the five-furlong (1,000m) straight course. The Northern Giant offspring romped home by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 1:00.0. Jahsendblessings (Dick Cardenas) finished second with third going to Letters In Gold (Christopher Mamdeen).

DaCosta and Thomas then closed their double with three-year-old American-bred bay filly Whoshotthesheriff ( Posse – Sky Lassie), winner of the ninth event – a Restricted Allowance 11 event over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). Whoshotthesheriff picked up the lead at the top of the straight and powered home to score by 4 ½ lengths in a time of 1:05.3. Voytek (Larris Allen) came home in second place and Casual Affair (Phillip Parchment) finished third.

With those two winners, Thomas, who has now tallied 10 winners in the last three race days, extended his lead to nine in the jockeys' championship over main rival Dane Nelson. Nelson was winless for the third-consecutive race day.

Racing continues today with eight races. The feature event is the Roderick “Pilot” Francis Memorial Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m).

— Ruddy Allen