WBA Elite League Elimination continues today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Sav-Elite Titans and Lucea Flames will be seeking back- to-back wins as the Western Basketball Association Elite League Elimination series continues at Montego Bay Cricket Club today, while Cornwall Courts and last year's champions Catherine Hall All-Stars hope to rebound from losses and keep their hopes of staying in the league alive.

Sav-Elite Titans, who beat Catherine Hall earlier this week, will meet Cornwall Courts in the second game starting at 7:00 pm, after Lucea Flames take on Catherine Hall All-Stars who will hope to avoid an eighth-straight loss.

Lucea Flames are coming off a 70-64 win over Cornwall Courts Chargers on Thursday.

The four teams that failed to make it to the semi-finals are playing off for the three spots to remain in the competition next season, with the fourth-place team on points relegated to the Men's Division One.

The semi-finals involving Cricket Club Knights, Granvile Jaguars, Falmouth Saints and Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors are set to start next week.

On Thursday, Odane Colley and Sherwin Gilzine both had double-doubles for Lucea Flames to hold off Cornwall Courts, who scored 42 of their 64 points in the second half.

Lucea led 12-9 and 28-22, respectively, after the first two quarters, then had a big third-quarter to increase their lead by 17 points (59-42) before the St James club charged back seeking their first win for the season, but came up short.

Colley scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds, and Gilzine scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds as Mitchell McLean was a rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, coming off the bench.

Jvon Calderon just missed a double-double as well with nine points and 14 rebounds.

Giovanni Bailey had a double-double for Chargers with 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as six assists, while Franz Clennon scored 20 points.

In the opening elimination series game on Tuesday, Sav-Elite Titans beat last year's champions Catherine Hall All-Stars 65-59, as the losers lost for the seventh-straight game dating from the regular season.

Sav-Elite Titans, who took Boys Club Warriors to a third game in their quarter-final best-of-three series, outscored Catherine Hall 36-28 in the second half after a close first two quarters, thanks to double-doubles from Rushane Drummond and Androy Clarke.

The teams were tied at 14-all after the first quarter and Catherine Hall crept ahead 31-29 at half-time, but Sav-Elite rebounded in the third quarter to lead by five points, 52-47.

Drummond scored 15 points and had 17 rebounds, Clarke scored 13 points and had 13 rebounds, while Richard Chambers scored 11 points for Sav-Elite.

Kurt Dorman had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Catherine Hall as Livon Hamilton scored 21 points, Odane Whittaker had 16 points, and Jermaine Rerrie grabbed 16 rebounds.