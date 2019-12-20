We are developing champions at STETHS declares Coach Stone

“We are trying to develop champions and these set of youngsters, they are champions!” declared Donovan Stone, head coach of the ISSA U-16 All-Island Champions St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) shortly after they defeated Calabar High, the Urban Area champions at the Stadium East Field on Tuesday.

The STETHS team had to overcome a stern challenge from Calabar High in a game that finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time and was then decided in sudden death in the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

STETHS had taken the lead early in the game when Kenroy Williams put them ahead after only eight minutes, but were pegged back when Christopher Ainsworth levelled things up for Calabar on the stroke of half-time.

No goals in the second half meant that the game would be decided from 12 yards with the outstanding STETHS custodian Mowey Morgan becoming the hero for his team.

Stone admitted that STETHS had been put to the test by their opponents in a fairly open final.

“Today's game was really a difficult game. The good thing about the game is that we got the go ahead goal. We conceded just on the stroke of half-time. I think we lapsed for a few seconds there and we gave Calabar a chance to get back into the game.

“But the second half I think we came out positive, the second half was good and the intensity was good. Our level of alertness was not there for the first half, but I think we adjusted that in the second half,” he said.

Having won the rural area final on penalties, STETHS had come prepared for that eventuality in the All-Island final as well.

“It was a game of chances, even in the second half and I think we got two nice openings that we could have gone ahead. Nonetheless, it was a game of penalties again and fortunately for us, just like in the rural area finals, we won on penalties.

“It is something that the youngsters practice. We have been practicing penalties for the past two, three weeks because we know once it reaches the knockout stages of the competition we are going to be difficult to beat and once we can stay stern and solid and if the game basically ends level, we know on any given day we would be ready for penalties,” he reasoned.

Stone highlighted the contribution of his goalkeeper in lifting the All-Island crown.

“I think one of our stand out players has been our goalkeeper. It has been an excellent season for him. We have to give him credit,” he said of Morgan.

STETHS has contested finals at both the Under-14 and Under-16 levels this season and Stone believes that the programme at the school is heading in the right direction.

“It (performace of the teams] augers well for the programme. The Under-14 team played in the rural area final, so if we are going to look at the whole aspect of rebuilding, if we are going to look at the developmental stage, I think it is good for us.

“Unfortunately the Under-14 team didn't win and play the all-island final…but to have both junior teams in the final, it is simply telling us that we are doing a wonderful job in terms of rebuilding. I think a few years from now at the Under-19 level, daCosta Cup level, STETHS will be champions again in the daCosta Cup and possibly will go all the way, Champions Cup, Olivier Shield, because that's the aim,” Stone said.

He also believes that there is definite shift in power in football on the island with three of the four signal trophies going to daCosta Cup teams.

“Most definitely, Clarendon (College) has shown that from last year, dethroning KC. Rural Jamaica, we need help as it relates to development just the same in terms of having youngsters playing more football, but I think there has been a shift,” he opined.