Tough test

While the first two rounds of the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship served up few challenges for Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz, their quarter-final appointment with hosts Dominican Republic today could be their most problematic at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal.

The encounter is scheduled for 12:00 pm Jamaica time, with Haiti and Guyana set to meet in the second game of the double-header at 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, 2018 beaten finalists United States and Canada will lock horns in the 2:00 pm curtain-raiser at Olimpico Felix Sanchez, before reigning champions Mexico tackle Trinidad and Tobago at 5:00 pm.

It is expected to be strictly business for all teams from here on in the tournament, and with that in mind, Jamaica's Head Coach Xavier Gilbert and his charges are now aiming to put their best foot forward in search of a historic qualification to the Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup.

After securing an unbeaten run in Group E, where they drew 4-4 with Guatemala and defeated El Salvador and Canada 4-1 and 3-1, respectively, the Girlz hammered Bermuda 9-1 in their round of 16 contest on Saturday in a demonstration of class and dominance.

Though Gilbert and his team would welcome a similar performance against the host nation today, they will be expected to dig a lot deeper to pull it off.

That said, Dominican Republic will also fancy their chances after a come-from-behind 4-1 win over El Salvador in their round of 16 fixture.

With this being a game where anything can happen, one thing is certain, whichever team win would book a semi-final date with the winner of the United States versus Canada encounter and move even closer to their World Cup dream.

Only the March 8 finalists will qualify for the World Cup to be hosted jointly by Costa Rica and Panama.

“We are very optimistic about our chances against Dominican Republic, they are a decent team based on what they have achieved thus far, but we are looking to get the better of them. Like I said before, they possess some talent in attack; however, they have some deficiency in their backline that we will be hoping to take advantage of.

“But again we have to ensure that we are stout defensively to curtail their strength up top, they have two very good players in attack who play in the US system, so our aim is to nullify what they come with to ensure we keep them out of the game,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer, shortly after a training session yesterday.

The coaching staff is again expected to make one change to the starting team from the Bermuda clash, as right back Gabrielle Gayle was expected to return to the US for school.

That would pave the way for Jordyn Bartholomew to join Lauren Reid, Jaden Roberts and Malia Atkins in the defensive line shadowing Ella Dennis in goal.

Captain Jody Brown, who has been in impeccable form, is expected to play a central attacking midfield role on top of Nevillegail Able and Peyton McNamara.

Meanwhile, Marlee Fray, Lacey-Ann Murray and Chantelle Parker, will once again be fitted in the three-prong attack.

“We had some tactical work indoor with the players and we did a little walk out to stretch the legs and assist in recovery and kind of repel the mental and physical fatigue to ensure the players are in good spirits heading into the game,” Gilbert ended.

Jamaica's best finish at this tournament was fourth in 2006 in Mexico.