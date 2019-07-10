Well done!

H aving revelled in the historic achievement of the Reggae Girlz being the first Caribbean team to participate at the Fifa Women's World Cup, the country has enjoyed yet another major achievement in women's football.

Assistant referees Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing and Princess Brown did themselves and their country proud at the global showpiece in France, which culminated with them being rewarded with duties at the semi-final stage of the just-concluded tournament won by the United States of America 2-0 over the Netherlands.

Yee Sing, the proverbial new kid on the block was on debut at the senior level, while Brown was making only her second appearance at the senior level, and both seemed to fit right in with their more experienced colleagues.

The Jamaican duo was a part of the team that officiated in the semi-final contest between Sweden and the Netherlands, which saw them once again blazing the trail as the region's standard bearers, after last year becoming the first Caribbean officials — male or female — to feature in a World Cup final at the Under-17 showpiece in Uruguay.

And as expected, the experience was once again life-changing for both.

Prior to being awarded one of the two semi-finals, the team of Brown and Yee Sing, along with Canada's Marie-Soleil Beaudoin in the middle and fourth official Kateryna Monzul of Ukraine, officiated three other games with some amount of distinction.

Their journey started on June 8 with the Group B clash between Germany and China at Roazhon Park, Rennes, followed by the June 17 Group A fixture between Norway and South Korea at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Their next assignment came on June 23, the Round of 16 clash between host France and Brazil at Stade Océane, Le Havre. The team was also reserved for two other contests.

Brown, who hails from Mosquito Bottom in St Elizabeth, beamed with pride about her accomplishment this time around. Her first appearance at a Women's World Cup was in Canada in 2015 where she only officiated in a solitary game.

“It was a great moment and an honour for us, it was also a challenge. We knew that we had to go out there and we had to work very hard to get a next game, so we took it a game at a time to achieve our goal.

“I was really surprised (when we got the semi-finals) because you have other referees who were there that had a lot of World Cup experience and for us to be there for the first and second time, it was a great privilege and honour for us to stay back for the remainder of the final round,” Brown told journalists shortly after their arrival at the Norman Manley international Airport on Monday.

Yee Sing appeared more composed but the glare in her eyes gave a thorough reflection of her suppressed emotions.

“It was an amazing feeling, it was my first World Cup and it surpassed what I went there to do, so I am happy about this accomplishment,” she said with a broad smile.

“As Princess said earlier, we took it one game at a time but to be doing a semi-final, I said to Princess I think I am a small fry compared to the other referees that were there. So I was totally surprised that I got to do a semi-final my first attempt at it and I am really proud of that,” Yee Sing added.

While they struggled to really describe their emotions, deep down both knew that their journey to and throughout the World Cup was the highlight of the tremendous work done and progress they have made over the past few years to fly Jamaica's flag high on the world stage.

Yee Sing has always thrived on the fact that success is not final and failure is not fatal, but it is the courage to continue that counts. And with that as her motivation she was able to execute efficiently.

“There was no fear to make my calls because from what we learn at home, training should reflect the game and everything that we did in training is basically what came out in the game and our referee gave us that confidence in ourselves to make decisions and help her to make decisions so we could look good as a team.

“So basically it is what we have been doing in training and how they see our growth, how we perform each game and how we improve on whatever task they gave us that may have resulted in us getting the semi-finals. And to be honest they told us we exceeded their expectation, just as how we exceeded our own expectations, so it was a good run,” The 29-year-old, who is now in her fifth year as a Fifa assistant referee, reasoned.

Meanwhile, Brown gave her take on the ground breaking use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the Women's World Cup, as she had one of her offside calls overturned by the system.

“It's a different system and you have to know how to work with VAR. I had a decision with VAR and I felt bad in myself not making the right decision because even though you have help, you want to make the decision on your own, but it is an experience and I was glad that VAR was there to correct me and I just have to move on from that,” Brown noted.

Brown also shared her thoughts on the 53rd ranked-Reggae Girlz' creditable debut at the tournament, despite the Hue Menzies team falling 0-3, 0-5 and1-4 to top ranked Brazil, Italy and Australia in that order.

“I felt elated to watch our Reggae Girlz perform and to listen to the national anthem; it was really an honour to know that we were a part of history. I felt away that they lost the games, but it's part of the journey, they have come very far and as a little island we really did well both in refereeing and being the first Caribbean island to qualify for the World Cup,” Brown opined.

Yee Sing echoed similar sentiments.

“Hearing the national anthem is always an emotional feeling and seeing them out there against Brazil, especially how they performed, I thought they did very well even though it was an unfortunate loss.

“But I am proud of them, they made it to the World Cup, they gave it their best and I am hoping they can now go back to the drawing board and improve and hopefully will all see each other again in the next four years,” Yee Sing ended.

Yee Sing and Brown were presented with Orchids by Dalton Wint, general secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation and Victor Stewart, head of the referees department at the JFF, as a token of the local governing body's recognition of their historic achievement. President of the JFF Mike Ricketts and Fifa referees instructor Peter Prendergast, who were returning home from the Concacaf Gold Cup final in Chicago, joined in the celebration.