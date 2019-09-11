Wells brace sinks Panama in famous Bermuda victory

PANAMA CITY, Panama (CMC) —National Coach Kyle Lightbourne hailed his team's performance after Nahki Wells scored in each half for Bermuda, who produced a major shock by beating Panama 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League here Sunday night.

The stunning victory — against a team ranked 100 places above them in the world — avenged a 4-1 defeat at Bermuda's National Stadium three days earlier and kept alive their hopes of survival in the tournament's top tier ahead of meetings against Mexico.

“The team put in a good shift tonight,” Lightbourne, who made four changes to Thursday's starting line-up, said after the League A, Group B game at Rommel Fernandez Stadium.

“We worked hard. We kept ourselves very compact and made it difficult for them to pass us.

“We had to give them the possession, so tonight was about playing without the ball and hitting when we had the opportunities, so we're very pleased.

“We had two opportunities tonight, and we scored both of the them, which puts ourselves back in the competition and we see where we go from here.”

Captain Danté Leverock, who plays for Irish side Sligo Rovers, said he and his teammates backed themselves to bounce back from their lacklustre display at home.

“We were so disappointed the last match but we know our potential and that we could get a result,” he said.

“We knew what was at stake and we went in with the mindset we had to leave it all out on the field. A great performance from the team and I'm so proud of the positive reaction.”

UK-based striker Wells, 29, who is on loan from English Premier League club Burnley at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, was happy to convert the chances that came his way in the 22nd and 61st minutes.

The first was a tap-in, after Reggie Lambe and Zeiko Lewis exchanged passes and the second was a shot from just inside the box after Lambe, who plays for English League Two side Cambridge United, slid the ball through to him.

“It was a well-drilled, hard-fought, all-round performance to get the win,” Wells said.

“We dug deep. We defended first, attacked second and that was enough to grind out the result we got.”