West Brom promoted to Premier League after last day drama

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — West Bromwich Albion clinched promotion to the Premier League with a 2-2 draw against QPR as rivals Brentford faltered on a dramatic final day of the Championship season yesterday.

Slaven Bilic's side will join Championship title winners Leeds in the top-flight next season after a nail-biting night at the Hawthorns.

With third-placed Brentford beaten 2-1 by Barnsley and fourth-placed Fulham held to a 1-1 draw at Wigan, Albion finished in second place to secure their return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

On a riveting finale in the second tier, 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan were relegated to League One along with Hull and Charlton.

But the focus was on West Brom, who had blown a chance to consolidate their place in the top two when they were beaten by Huddersfield on Friday.

Once again they made heavy weather of it against a QPR side with nothing to play for, but all that was forgotten as they celebrated a thrilling promotion.

Ryan Manning's superb low drive gave QPR a shock lead after 34 minutes.

Grady Diangana equalised just before half-time when he fired in after Callum Robinson set him free.

Diangana and Robinson combined again five minutes after the break to put the Baggies ahead.

West Ham loanee Diangana eased away from two QPR defenders and his cross found the unmarked Robinson to tap in.

QPR weren't making it easy for West Brom and the tension mounted after Eberechi Eze lashed a 61st-minute equaliser into the top corner.

West Brom's attention turned to Griffin Park, where Brentford were unable to take advantage as they chased a first season in the top-flight in 73 years.

Brentford, who missed a chance to go second when they lost at Stoke on Saturday, found themselves trailing when Barnsley's Callum Styles struck in the 40th minute.

With West Brom drawing, a victory would have taken Brentford up and Josh Dasilva's curler from the edge of the area drew them level in the 72nd minute.

But in stoppage time, Clarke Oduor tapped in Barnsley's winner and news quickly spread to the Hawthorns, where Bilic implored his players to defend the point that would take them up.

Barnsley's surprise victory lifted them out of the relegation zone in the most dramatic fashion.