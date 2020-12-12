West Ham exploit Leeds set piece weakness for 2-1 EPL win
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds' weakness at set pieces haunted them again as West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road in the English Premier League yesterday.
For all their free flowing football under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have frequently been chaotic at the back on their league return — particularly from free kicks and corners — and Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna were the latest beneficiaries.
Mateusz Klich gave Leeds an early advantage from the spot, but towering headers from the Hammers pair ensured the points went back to London.
West Ham remained fifth and Leeds stayed 14th overall.
Patrick Bamford was clear until he was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski as he rounded the Polish goalkeeper. Fabianski saved compatriot Klich's tame initial effort but replays showed he moved off his line and Klich made no mistake second time around.
West Ham levelled 25 minutes in when Jarrod Bowen's in-swinging corner was met by Soucek, whose drilled header was too strong for goalie Illan Meslier who should have done better.
Meslier had little chance in the 80th as he was unable to get anywhere near Ogbonna's header which came from an inch-perfect Aaron Cresswell cross after a sloppy Helder Costa foul.
