West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport
STOCKPOR T, England (AP) — West Ham staved off potential embarrassment in the FA Cup by scoring an 83rd-minute goal to see off non-league Stockport 1-0 in the third round yesterday.
A game that was briefly paused in the 15th minute because of a fireworks display near Edgeley Park failed to light up as West Ham struggled to cope with a cut-up, boggy field and driving rain against an opponent from the fifth tier.
It was left for Craig Dawson to save the visitors as the game approached a period of extra time, the centre back timing his late run into the penalty area to perfection following a quickly taken corner to meet an inswinging cross by Jarrod Bowen and head the ball into the bottom corner.
“It was tough,” Dawson said. “It's been a while since I've played in conditions like that but it's great to get a goal at the end.”
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
Stockport was looking to follow fellow non-league team Chorley, which eliminated second-tier Derby on Saturday, in humiliating a side from the leading divisions, and included John Rooney — the brother of Derby manager and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney — in their line-up.
The north-west team matched West Ham for large parts of the game, and gave up few clear-cut chances.
“West Ham had lots of possession but the lads did really well,” Stockport Manager Jim Gannon said.
“It was always a stretch for us but the performance showed we are a cut above (non-league) level.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy