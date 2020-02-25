West Indies fined for slow over-rate in ODI series opener

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (CMC) — Already bruised from their loss in the One-Day International (ODI) series opener on Saturday, West Indies were slapped with a fine for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match against Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement Sunday that the Caribbean side will have to give up 40 per cent of their match fee for the infraction.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pollard accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charge.

West Indies suffered a narrow one-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in a tense opener of the three-match series at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground here on Saturday, despite Shai Hope securing his ninth ODI hundred.

West Indies made 289-7 from their 50 overs while the hosts ended 290-9 in 49.1 overs.

The two sides will face each other again tomorrow in the second ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The third match is scheduled for Sunday, March 1 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

West Indies need to win the remaining matches in order to clinch their first-ever ODI series win on Sri Lankan soil.