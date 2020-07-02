West Indies skipper Holder strikes in final warm-up match

London, United Kingdom (AFP) — West Indies Captain Jason Holder took a wicket in his first over of the tour of England yesterday.

The pace bowling all-rounder struck on the penultimate day of the West Indies' second and final intra-squad game at Old Trafford ahead of next week's first Test against England at The Ageas Bowl.

Stumps were reached before the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, aged 95, was announced later yesterday.

After reserve wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva carried his bat with an impressive 133 not out, West Indies' likely first choice batsmen and bowlers were in direct opposition in Manchester.

Shannon Gabriel, officially classified as a travelling reserve but on course to play in the first of a three-match behind-closed-doors series, removed John Campbell and Shai Hope, as a Kraigg Brathwaite XI declined to nine for three on the third day of four.

Holder did not bowl in the first internal warm-up match last week amid concerns over an ankle injury, but the Barbados all-rounder removed Shamarh Brooks with his sixth delivery yesterday and got through five overs in all.

That Brathwaite's men reached stumps on 112 for seven in response to the 272 all out made by Holder's team, highlighted fears that the West Indies' leading batsmen may struggle to give their impressive bowling attack enough runs to play with during the upcoming three-match series.