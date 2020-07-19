WEST INDIES VS ENGLAND — Day Two of second Test
England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the second day of the second Test match against England.
West Indies' Kemar Roach (foraground, right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes.
West Indies' Kemar Roach takes the catch to dismiss England's Dom Sibley for 120 on the second day of the second Test match.
West Indies bowler Roston Chase (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Dom Sibley.
West Indies' Shane Dowrich (right) celebrates as England's Ollie Pope is trapped lbw (leg before wicket) off the bowling of West Indies' Roston Chase for seven, during play on the second day of the second Test cricket match at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on Friday. (Photos: AFP)
