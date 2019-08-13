Photos: West Indies vs India — second ODI
Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies hits a four during the second ODI match against India at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday. (Photos: AFP)
Virat Kohli of India fields the ball during the second ODI match against West Indies.
Chris Gayle of West Indies hits a four during the second ODI match against India.
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the second ODI match against West Indies.
Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Rishabh Pant of India.
Sheldon Cottrell of West Indies appeals for a leg before wicket against India's Shikhar Dhawan.
