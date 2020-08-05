West Indies T20 series in Australia called off
Sydney, Australia (AFP) — Australia's October Twenty20 (T20) series against the West Indies was called off yesterday as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the international sporting calendar.
It follows the postponement of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, and this month's One-Day International series against Zimbabwe.
Cricket Australia (CA) said the three-match West Indies series had been intended as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup, but could no longer serve that purpose.
“In light of this development...it has been agreed to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.
The series will take place ahead of the rescheduled T20 World Cup, on dates yet to be decided in either 2021 or 2022.
Australia is currently struggling with a second wave of novel coronavirus infections and its international borders remain closed, with arrivals required to undergo 14-day quarantine.
Despite the logistical difficulties, Cricket Australia insists a money-spinning, four-Test series against India in December-January will proceed.
They have been less vocal about the fate of the first-ever Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, which is due to be held in Perth in late November.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy