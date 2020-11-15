Mixed feelings! - Whitmore satisfied Boyz did best in Saudi Arabia defeat

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — All factors considered Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore left yesterday's 3-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia less than despondent.

Under normal conditions, such a result would have left many coaches dejected, but when the performance is taken into context, Whitmore's review is quite understandable.

Captain Salem Aldawsari opened the scoring with a 10th-minute penalty, and although the Saudis have been great hosts, no one expected the visitors to have repaid that generosity with such charitable offerings which let in Saleh Alshehri in the 44th and substitute Feras Albrikan, 14 minutes from the end of the first of two international friendly games at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

The game was played behind closed doors, and it featured a Jamaican team with six players on debut and only one training session on a pitch since March.

Additionally, though all 24 players are now in Saudi Arabia, two have been ruled out by positive COVID-19 tests; one still under investigation, and three in the mandatory quarantine, having arrived in the country only a few days ago.

This forced Whitmore to employ players out of positions with an unbalanced team. Still, like any hard taskmaster, he readily highlighted the areas of weakness which costs the team two soft goals.

“There was poor decision-making and I think we were a bit risky, especially around the back,” he told the Jamaica Observer at game's end.

He added: “The cohesiveness wasn't there and the connection on passes from back to middle third to final third was lacking. I don't think we got behind the Saudi Arabians that often or any at all, but I am pleased to know that we got this game out of the way, so we are now looking forward to the second game.”

The coach also thought that the team lost possession of the football too often in some key areas of the pitch and that generally, the players didn't take care of the football enough.

Knowing the deficiencies that his team entered the game with, Whitmore has asked his players to simply give of their best, regardless of the end result, and he thought they did just that.

The hosts went ahead when a free kick by Mohamed Kanno just outside the penalty box struck Kemar Lawrence's hand as he attempted to block the shot. Referee Ahmed Essa did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Jamaican goalkeeper Dwayne Miller did well to smother Aldawsari's initial strike, going down low to his right, but the skipper reacted quickest to tap home the rebound.

Midway the half the Jamaicans thought they had equalised after neat combination play, only for goalkeeper Mohammed Alyami to expertly flick Norman Campbell's point-blank stab at goal from six yards around his left-hand post.

As the half-time break approached, Whitmore would have been content with just a 0-1 deficit, only for Lawrence to lose possession of the ball wide on the left-hand side to Aiman Yahya, who relayed a quick pass to Saleh Alshehri centre of goal on top of the box, and he accepted the gift with glee by lifting the ball over the advancing Miller.

At the start of the second half, Whitmore brought on Ravel Morrison, Bobby Reid and Leon Bailey and responded by being more purposeful and deliberate in its approach play as the Boyz went in search of goals. There were hints of what could be, but the lack of understanding and chemistry were still obvious.

In one combination play, Bailey slotted home first time but the offside flag denied any celebration.

Looking to be on even par, Kevon Lambert lingered in his approach to a cross-field pass and the ball was picked off at the halfway stage and Feras Albrikan had the simplest of tasks to tap into an empty goal to complete victory.

Whitmore saw a lot to be pleased with after the break.

“Second half we had more purpose, and combinations and the right thinking and with more playing time together I think we can achieve our goals.

“We always want to represent our country to the best of our abilities, and that includes winning, but I think they handled themselves well, except for some mistakes I pointed to earlier.”

And having dished out debuts to a number of players, the coach was pleased with most if not all of them.

“I was pleased with Gregory's [Leigh] performance, Anglin wasn't bad, Campbell wasn't bad, but as I said before, I can't use this game and the situation to really judge them.

“I think in the second half I was pleased with Ravel, though he was a bit timid because of his injured ankle. But you saw signs of a potential great player who has a lot of offer to the team. We already know what Leon [Bailey] and Bobby Reid bring to the team, so going forward you see we have a group of players that we can work with.”

He also picked out Lambert, a holding midfielder playing centre back for the first time, and at the international level.

And the diminutive Lamar Walker was also quite good in midfield, but the coach had to pull him because he hasn't played a game since March.

Still, Whitmore lamented the late addition of four players to the squad which he believes helped to unsettle the group because “we weren't sure about a lot of things going into the game”.

The team will return to the pitch for a training session today, with the three players in quarantine, plus President Mike Ricketts, Vice-President Bruce Gaynor and General Secretary Dalton Wint all set to be administered PCR tests.

Teams: Jamaica — Dwayne Miller, Damion Lowe, Gregory Leigh, Kevon Lambert, Kemar Lawrence, Jahshaun Anglin (Ravel Morrison 46th), Daniel Johnson (Michael Hector 69th), Norman Campbell (Leon Bailey 46th), Lamar Walker (Tyreek Magee 62nd), Kaheem Parris (Bobby Reid 46th), Kemal Malcolm (Chavany Willis 78th),

Subs not used: Amal Knight

Booked: Anglin (7th), Lawrence (11th), Lowe (90th)

Saudi Arabia — Mahammed Alyami, Sultan Alghannam, Mohammed Khubrani, Ali Albulayhi, Abdulelah Almalki, Aiman Yahya (Mohammed Alburayk 85th), Saleh Alshehri (Feras Albrikan 55th), Ahmed Sharahili, Salem Aldawsari (Hatan Bahbri 79th), Abdulmajeed Alsulayshim (Abdullah Alhamddan 62nd, Turki ALammar 90th+2), Mohamed Kanno.

Subs not used: Habib Alwatyan, Abdullah Alowayshir, Hassan Altambakti, Hussain Almoqahwi, Abdelfatah Adam, Abdullah Tarmin, Saeed Alyami.

Booked: Mohammed Khubrani (19th), Abdulelah Almalki (11th)

Referee: Ahmed Essa (UAE)

Assistant Referees: Sabt Obid, Ali Al-Noimah (UAE)

Fourth Official: Yahya Al-Mollah (UAE)