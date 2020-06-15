Wilkinson claims inaugural Online Chess Rapids title

DESPITE issues with light and Internet causing problems for some players during the tournament, Ian Wilkinson became the first champion of the historic IA CM Robert Wheeler Online Chess Rapids, which was held over three weeks on ChessKid and Chess.com

With most physical events on pause until some level of normality returns, the Jamaica Chess Federation (JCF) has forged on during the pandemic and has begun to hold its remaining roster of events online. The tournament, which is traditionally played with a classical time control of 60 minutes and greater, instead used a time control of 10 minutes and a five-second increment after each move.

Former JCF President Ian Wilkinson finished ahead of National Under-14 absolute champion Darren McKennis on tiebreaks, as both players tied on six points each at the end of seven rounds of play in the open section. Wilkinson was ecstatic in playing his first tournament since the John Powell Open in January. Chevaughn Grant narrowly claimed the bronze medal on 5.5 points ahead of four players who tied on five points.

Woman International Master (WIM) Rachel Miller was the best female player as she finished in fourth place in the overall standings on five points. WIM Miller managed to defeat Wilkinson in the final round and thwart his chance at gaining a perfect score. National Under-14 female champion Amy Stephenson and Nickaylah Curwin were second and third on three and two points, respectively.

Although three players finished on six points each, Martineil Bartley was declared the winner of the intermediate section on tiebreaks ahead of Daniel Berry and Nathaniel Hope. In his first tournament in over a year, Martineil was thankful that his skills remained sharp and that he was able to claim the top prize.

Gabriella Watson claimed the top female prize as she finished on 4.5 points, while Laia Swaminathan and Kaity Gayle were second and third on four and 3.5 points, respectively.

Hanniel Josephs managed to claim a perfect score of six points from six games in the absolute section of the Amateur Edition. Hanniel was thankful for the opportunity to be the first player to win one of the JCF's online tournaments and looks forward to future tournaments.

Jahvier Smart and Zahir Williams finished in second and third places on 4.5 and four points, respectively. Ruthann Collins repeated a similar feat as she finished on a perfect score of six points ahead of Dedipya Sunkara and Tsahai Clarke who closed the tournament on five and four points, respectively.

“It's good to know that my hours of chess practice have finally paid off,” said Collins. “I'd also like to thank the JCF for putting on such an event so that children at home can play despite being restricted during this pandemic.”

In order to maintain integrity in the tournament, the Zoom app was utilised to observe players in addition to Chess.com's own anti-cheating system used to detect any evidence of possible deception. Chess.com's software confirmed that all games were fair and honest.

The proceeds of the tournament will go to the special benefits fund, which will assist Robert Wheeler as its first beneficiary. Robert Wheeler is one of Jamaica's first players to be bestowed the National Master title and served in various roles on the JCF's National Executive Council. He is also a former six-time Olympian and National Champion who represented Jamaica at various levels.

“I played this tournament with a lot of passion and emotion because I wanted to do well for my friend Bob,” echoed a thankful Wilkinson. “I want to dedicate this victory to Mr Wheeler and his family at this very difficult time for them.”

Both players and parents hailed the event as a resounding success, with many describing the level of play as superb and JCF's organisation as being critical for running the tournament. One hundred and fifty-eight players were registered across the three sections, with players such as WIM Miller playing from Canada and other participants being from the Cayman Islands and The Bahamas. Spanish engineer César Cabo, who hadn't played a tournament in more than 20 years, was thankful for the opportunity to play against some of Jamaica's best and is eager to play the sport frequently again.

— David Rose