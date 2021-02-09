Wilks pleased with end to table tennis impasse

Denzil Wilks, general manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), was a curious observer at the annual general meeting (AGM) held at National Arena last Saturday where a new administration was voted in to run the affairs of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) for the next four years.

A Supreme Court decision last Thursday dismissed an appeal by the incumbent Godfrey Lothian to prevent the meeting from being held, and cleared the way for the AGM and the election of a new executive. All the new members were elected unopposed, and will now pursue the mandate of new president, Andrew Lue.

Wilks was pleased that the drama had come to an end after more than a year in the Courts, and in the media spotlight, for all the wrong reasons.

“The saga surrounding table tennis has gone on for a long, long time. I personally have followed it, and from an SDF perspective, we have followed it, very closely,” he said.

“We have always been hoping we will get to the stage where all the various issues can be resolved.”

At the centre of the dispute was the legitimacy of the executive, as two factions claimed to be in charge of the association. Wilks said that issue appears to have been settled from his perspective.

“It seems to us that we are pretty close to that stage now, we know that this is another special general meeting, there have been two court rulings and indications are that this general meeting is legitimate.

“I am here just to observe and to report to the leadership of the foundation and the ministry as to how things have gone. I would assume, that following this meeting those who are elected will approach us to see whether or not we can consider re-examining the whole idea of the legitimate organisation that represents table tennis in this country, and so out of that kind of interest, I am here.”

Monthly subventions to the table tennis association had been suspended since 2019 for that reason, Wilks revealed.

“Based on the court ruling for that annual general meeting way back in 2019, the board took the decision to withhold funds from the then organisation, because we were uncertain as to whether or not it was legitimate, and we have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that all funds that are spent by the foundation are being spent legitimately.”

The SDF general manager was encouraged that all would be well with the sport going forward, after receiving a message from the outgoing president.

“Probably one of the most encouraging things, and I don't know if I can verify it, but I do know that I have a voice note from Mr Lothian which actually states that he thinks that it is time for the table tennis to be put at the forefront, and he is no longer going to pursue the bitter dispute that has been going on.”

Wilks is hoping that egos will now be put aside and the sport will be put front and centre.

“In all of this, what would be great is when all parties recognise the supremacy of the sport (as) more important than all of us put together, and then we can set about taking it back to the glory days and beyond.”

He also encouraged the new administration to approach the SDF to have funding restored to table tennis.

“The ball is in the court of the new administration, as soon as they are in place, to approach us, and we will be responding based on all the facts that are placed in front of us. We have a board of directors and we also report to a ministry and so in that context, the decision will be made based on what the new administration says to us.”

A full slate of executives was voted in on Saturday, bringing an end to the eight-year reign of Lothian as president of the association.