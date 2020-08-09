William Knibbs takes early lead in JGA Emancipendence Golf Classic

Recently crowned national amateur golf champion William Knibbs recorded a score of five over par 77 to take the early lead in the two-day Emancipandence Golf Classic at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine yesterday.

Knibb, at the end, was pleased with his performance.

“I played very well today [yesterday]. The conditions were tough though, very and windy and in some cases there wasn't much grass where the ball was situated, so it was hard to actually play a good shot.

“With all that being said, I really should have done better. I made a triple bogey on the last hole out of nowhere and that is unacceptable. Caymanas is my home ground and I know that these are parts of the problems that we face when it gets dry at Caymanas. [With that in mind], my expectations for tomorrow [today] are to just overcome the mistakes that I made today [yesterday],” Knibb said.

Defending champion and former national amateur golf champion Sean Morris, who went into the tournament with high expectations, had a rough day on the course. He shot nine over par 81 to finish the day in third position behind Dr Mark Newnham, who posted 78 or six over par.

Morris said: “I had a rough day... shot 81, irons were just all over the place, wasn't steady. [I] wasn't accustomed to the greens being so firm, also missing the greens and I wasn't converting the chips and the pitches from around the green. [I was] just out of sorts, not sharp.”

Radcliff Knibbs is tied for third spot with Sean Morris, having also shot 81.

Fourteen-year-old Aman Dhiman played with the big men from the blue tees for the first time and he shot 15 over par 87 for eigth place after day one.

Meanwhile, Jodi Munn-Barrow leads the Ladies section after posting 81 and she is followed by Jennifer Mendes on 93, Alison Reid 98 and Diane Hudson 99.

The Men Super Senior 0-12 handicap gave a good account of themselves with Wayne Chai Chong 73 posting the best score of all the golfers on the course today. He is followed by Robert Chin on 77, while Mike Bradford shot 79 to be in the third position.

The Men and Men Senior 7-12 handicap is led by Tequan Goodwill ad Shamar Wilson, both on 82. Barry Eligon's 93 is currently in third.

Another 14- year-old Trey Williams played with the big men and shot 99 for the fifth spot.

The classic is being contested under new rules that observe physical distancing among the players and as little direct communication as possible. The golfers are not using printed score cards to record or report the scores, but instead are doing so by way of an app for that purpose.