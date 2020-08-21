Williams brace, Flemmings' ninth inspire contrasting results

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) — Reggae Boy forward Romario Williams netted a brace to rescue a share of the points for the besieged Miami FC while fellow Jamaican Junior Flemmings struck a league-leading ninth goal to inspire Phoenix Rising FC to a comprehensive win in the United Soccer League on Wednesday night.

Playing at the Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, the hosts found themselves 0-2 down to Atlanta United 2 after 23 minutes, before the 26-year-old Williams single-handedly hauled his side back from the brink with two goals in the same half.

Jack Gurr put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute before Amadou Diop doubled the lead from the penalty spot five minutes later.

But Miami halved the lead moments later when Vincent Bezecourt put through Prince Saydee who squared from the left for the onrushing Williams to tap in from close range.

Williams' second goal came in stoppage time at the end when Modou Jadama was caught napping in possession in his own third, allowing Bezecourt to steal the ball and set up a superb finish from 10 yards out.

The Jamaican nearly had a third — and the winner for Miami — in the 58th minute when he held off one defender and curled a right-footed volley from 20 yards out, but could only strike the uprights with the goalkeeper beaten.

Williams now has four goals for the season while Miami remain rooted to the bottom of Group H on two points and without a win in five outings.

At Dignity Health Sports Park — formerly the StubHub Center — in Carson, California, Flemmings was again at the forefront as in-form Phoenix hammered LA Galaxy 2, 4-1 in a lopsided affair.

The 24-year-old Flemmings grabbed the opener in the 23rd minute in an all-Jamaican link-up, involving midfielder Kevon Lambert.

Denied in the ninth minute in a one on one with goalkeeper Abraham Romero, Flemmings made no mistake the second time around when Lambert played a ball over the top, and he narrowly eluded the offside trap to score from eight yards out.

Santi Moar then scored in the 36th to hand Phoenix a comfortable 2-0 half-time lead before Jordan Schweitzer's 63rd-minute strike made the game safe for the visitors.

Augustine Williams pulled one back for LA in the 70th but Solomon Asante added the finishing touches for Phoenix deep in stoppage.

The victory was the fourth on the trot for Phoenix to push them eight points clear at the top of Group B on 19 points.

And at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, teenaged Jamaican star Nicque Daley along with Panamanian Romario Piggott both got on the scoresheet to fire Charleston Battery to a 3-0 victory over North Carolina FC.

Following a goalless first half, Piggott put the visitors ahead in the 56th, firing home from close range at the back post after being picked out by a superb cross from Bermudian Zeiko Lewis.

The 19-year-old Daley, who had been twice denied in the first half, then doubled the lead in the 69th minute, poking home a predatory goal from the six-yard box.

And Greek forward Stavros Zarokostas got the third for Battery, five minutes after replacing Lewis in the 76th minute, to keep his side second in Group H on 14 points — four adrift of Tampa Bay Rowdies.