Williams' century powers Panthers to strong position against Titans

INNSWOOD, St Catherine — Alwyn Williams thrashed a century to help Northern Panthers reach 265-2 against Central Titans at the close of the first day of the sixth-round Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League match at Chedwin Park.

Hanchard Hamilton is unbeaten on 95, while Andre Creary is on 38. Both are to continue their 90-run, third-wicket stand upon today's 10:00 am scheduled resumption.

Score: Panthers 265-2 (89.3 overs).

Yesterday, the left-handed Williams, who opened the batting, made 111 runs from 148 deliveries.

The in-form national senior representative was pleased after his second century of the competition.

“Things are going fine for me, so I'm just trying to capitalise on it. I'm trying to do the best that I can,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer at the end of the day's play.

Though the team's scoring rate dropped considerably in the last two hours of play Williams was satisfied with the overall position.

“The plan is just to bat as long as we can because they are a strong team and they know how to win,” he said.

In mostly sunny conditions in the morning, the Titans won the toss and asked the Panthers to take first strike.

The hosts' decision might have been influenced by the excess preparation moisture in the pitch, which forced an approximate 30-minute delay at the start.

But the defending two-time champions were not able to make use of that perceived advantage as the Panthers reached 98-1 at the lunch interval.

Jevaughn Buchanan (12) was the lone casualty for the Panthers.

And by afternoon when the pitch flattened into a typical Chedwin Park batting paradise, they raced to 214-2 at tea. Their only loss during that session came with the demise of Williams.

The Titans bowlers stuck to tighter lines and lengths in the final session, limiting run-scoring opportunities. But left-hander Hamilton and Creary remained disciplined to see the Panthers end the day in a strong position.

Spinners Peat Salmon and Nkrumah Bonner claimed one wicket each for the Titans.

– Sanjay Myers