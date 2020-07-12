Williams decides to delay professional debut due to COVID-19

Briana Williams' first season as a professional athlete will have to wait until 2021 as the World Athletics Junior sprint double champion took the decision to sit out this season due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic and safeguarding her health.

Williams, who won the double at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, in 2018 and who signed a professional deal with giant American sporting goods company Nike, said she was thinking about her health when she made the decision.

“I will not be competing in any meets this year because my health comes first,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I wouldn't want to risk the chance of getting sick, [but] I am still in training and keeping fit for 2021,” she added.

Williams raced sparingly this year, competing in four 60m races, three indoors in the USA and the Grace Jackson meet in Kingston on January 25.

She said while she opted to skip the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) circuit, she would still be attending college starting this fall as she will not be ignoring her education.

Williams, who holds the Jamaican national junior records in both the 100m and 200m, says she has yet to decide which college to attend, but said it would be one in South Florida where she is based.

