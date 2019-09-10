Williams' early strike gives Waterhouse victory

DUNBEHOLDEN FC paid the full price for careless defending in the opening minutes, falling 0-1 to visitors Waterhouse FC in Sunday's Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) football encounter at Royal Lakes Sports Complex.

Stephen Williams headed in the decisive goal in the fourth minute, giving back-to-back losing finalists Waterhouse a winning start to the RSPL season after they missed the opening match day due to engagement in the regional Concacaf League.

It was Dunbeholden's second defeat on the trot after they opened with a 1-3 loss at Cavalier FC last week.

In damp and humid conditions following afternoon rain Sunday, Waterhouse had an easy start to the match as Dunbeholden's defence appeared lost at sea.

Waterhouse attacker Colorado Murray should have given his side the lead inside the first two minutes, but his header from a set piece was tipped onto the crossbar by Dunbeholden goalkeeper Eric Edwards.

The hosts failed to heed the warning and were again found wanting in organisation at the back.

This time, Edwards was beaten as an unmarked Williams glanced an effort from Tramaine Stewart's free kick into the back of the net.

Waterhouse were the dominant force during the opening phase of the game, but they seemed to ease the foot off the accelerator instead of ramming home the advantage.

And as the first half wore on, predictably, Dunbeholden came into their own. However, the closest they came to notching a goal in the first half was Kevin Reid's deflected shot which ballooned over Akeem Chambers' crossbar. The second half was an even greater let-down for frustrated supporters of both sides.

Neither team displayed any attacking fluidity — lack of sharpness this early in the season likely contributing to weary legs, bad decisions and misplaced passes.

Dunbeholden — Eric Edwards, Shaquille Dyer, Kevin Reid, Saneekie Burton, Shevan James, Lorenzo Dubidad (Atapharoy Bygrave 60th), Nickoy Christian, Kimoni Bailey (Kemoy Carruthers 54th), Demario Phillips (Richard Anderson 66th), Rodave Murray, Andre Dyce

Subs not used: Giovanni Smith, Maurice Mais, Kemar Philpotts, Anthoney Thompson

Booked: Dyce (13th), Reid (73rd)

Waterhouse — Akeem Chambers, Keithy Simpson, Nicholy Finlayson, Kenroy Howell (Damion Binns 73rd), Tramaine Stewart, Andre Fletcher (Andre Moulton 80th), Shawn Lawes, Colorado Murray, Stephen Williams (Denardo Thomas 62nd), Ricardo Thomas, Mark Miller

Subs not used: Diego Haughton, Denilson Simpson, Kymani Campbell, Keammar Daley

Booked: Fletcher (34th)

Referee: Neressa Goldson

Assistant referees: Rolonzo Bennett, Ricton Archer

Fourth official: Alexi Perry

Match commissary: Beverley Melbourne

— Sanjay Myers