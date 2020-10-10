Williams plans quick start to season for Premier League campaigners Tivoli Gardens

After flying through the third round of the Premier League last season which saw them surge into play-off contention, Tivoli Gardens would have been one of the teams most disappointed with the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following an inauspicious start to their campaign, Phillip Williams and Glendon “Admiral” Bailey managed to turn things around during the second round of the campaign before going on a run that saw them kicking into high gear at the right time in the season before the cancellation in March.

But football is set to return, albeit under different circumstances next month, and with one less round to play than normal.

Tivoli Head Coach Phillip Williams does not think that having one less round to play will prove to be an advantage or disadvantage to any of the twelve competing teams.

“There is no advantage there... since all will be playing the same number of rounds,” he said.

Williams's main concern is that his players need to hit the ground running, something that they failed to do last term.

“It's all about trying our best not to start as slowly as we did last season, because we don't have the luxury of a third round to make the wrong right.

“So a good start is important, backed up by playing good consistently, to build on whatever room a good start will afford us,” he reasoned.

Williams and his backroom staff are confident that everyone is now on the same page and believes that this will prove to be the catalyst that was missing last year.

“The coaching staff is banking a lot on (a quick start) and is doing all that is within our capabilities to ensure that this is so. The players realise their potential and now believe and trust in what we (the coaches) want them to do,” he noted.

There is one main area of concern for Williams to contend with and that is the focus required to build on the momentum that they had before shutdown.

“The problem now is to keep them focused and grounded and have them accept the fact that this is a new season, with its own challenges and they need to embrace these in order for our winning ways and momentum that we had last season to continue,” said Williams.

And with a new season comes new targets which Tivoli Gardens as a club has already set.

“I think our ambitions are much higher than top six, but definitely making the play-offs must be our first priority and is well within our capabilities,” Williams stated.

The league will be played without spectators at the venues, but the team from West Kingston will likely be able to cope with the new normal.

“Spectators are an integral part of the game and the flavour of having them at the matches will definitely be missed, especially for a team like Tivoli. But we did well last year with just a few dedicated spectators and don't foresee an adverse effect not having any there,” noted Williams.

One thing is for certain is that Williams will be pulling out all the stops to be ready for match one, whenever that is and against whomever.

“Yes, we will be ready. We finished up last season paying a lot of attention to systems of play, so the guys understand how we want them to play. The next few weeks will be used to get them in physical shape and that is something that we know we can do within this time frame,” he assured.

“For now, however, we continue to await confirmation from the Ministry of Health and Wellness that the league can begin on November 14,” Williams ended.