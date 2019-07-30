Ray of sunshine

IT was a Netball World Cup campaign that promised much for number two-ranked Jamaica. But by the midway point it had unravelled into a damp squib leaving Jamaican fans downhearted with their fifth-place finish.

The overall professionalism and on-court chemistry shown by eventual champions New Zealand, top-seed Australia, and hosts England by far eclipsed what the Marvette Anderson-coached Sunshine Girls had to offer.

Those top teams are stacked with professional netballers while Jamaica's squad to the 2019 World Cup numbered several who were semi-pro players at best.

Vice-captain Vangelee Williams noted the gap in wherewithal between the Sunshine Girls and the frontrunners as she assessed her team's shortcomings in Liverpool recently.

“They already have an advantage, their recovery programme is awesome, [and] their nutrition programme is awesome. Especially Australia, they have to just worry about keeping themselves fit and ready for when they call in a camp for you to be selected,” the 27-year-old told the Jamaica Observer on the World Cup's final day of action over a week ago.

Williams played professionally for Bath in England between 2016 and 2017, but now she represents local club Jamalco and also turns out in the business house league for National Housing Trust, who on Saturday won the title.

“We have to focus on work and school and every other thing apart from netball. Sometimes we come to training in the evenings and we are so drained and tired, but we have to push past it.

“We know we are talented beings, and if we get most of the resources that these teams would have I think we would be blowing past them. We are matching strides now and we are not even [at] half [of their resources]. They are even getting paid for what they are doing,” said Williams, previously a standout player for the national Under-21 team.

Jamaica entered the World Cup as 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallists, and were buoyed by a decent run of results under their belt over the past year or two.

However, the way the tournament panned out was resounding affirmation that global netball power still rests in the hands of New Zealand, runners-up Australia, and to a lesser extent third-placed England.

New Zealand and Australia have lifted the past 10 world titles, with the latter claiming seven of those. England have never won the World Cup but are reigning Commonwealth Games champions.

Williams, who plays wing defence and goal defence, says the story is not all dark and gloomy.

“It's not depressing, it's actually very motivating because at the end of the day we know that with our little we are still rubbing shoulders with them.

“So each time we take the court against them we go hard. We don't say 'OK they are better than us, they have this, they have that'. No, we are like 'we can get them', and often times it shows on the court. This World Cup didn't go as planned but at the end of the day we know that we are just right up there with them,” she explained.

The coaching set-up had said that indiscipline played a role in the team underperforming throughout the tournament. Williams noted that underlying factors might have contributed to that.

“A lot of times we would hope that certain things would be in place for us to not complain or seem ungrateful. But at the end of the day we make do with what we have, and our indiscipline creeps in a lot of times because we are focused on a lot of things other than netball. That plays a part as well,” she told the Observer.