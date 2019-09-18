Williams sees light at end of tunnel for winless Tivoli Gardens

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Phillip Williams, coach of Tivoli Gardens Football Club, who are yet to win a game or score a goal after three games in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) has admitted he has asked himself if he is the right man to guide the former champions back to respectability.

After losing their last three games of the previous season, Tivoli Gardens have had a rough start to this RSPL campaign, losing their first three games and are at the foot of the points table along with defending champions Portmore United, but Williams said he sees a light at the end of the tunnel and has no intentions of walking away.

Following a second cruel loss, conceding a late goal after playing well on Sunday when they went down to Mount Pleasant Football Academy at Drax Hall, Williams told the Jamaica Observer he believes in himself and his ability to turn around the ship.

Asked whether he would walk away if the task became too tough, he said, “No. Where the pressure is concerned I have never thought it was too much for me. But I have asked myself questions such as 'am I the right person for the job'? Yes I have asked myself those questions but the players have taken to me and are playing good football so I take positives from that and it is just time now for us to start winning games.

“The pressure is from internal, from myself as I set a high standard for myself — I demand positive results from my team and we have been putting in the work necessary to get positive results.”

Despite the bleak results Williams says there have been positives and they are getting better. “Other than the first game, I think the other two games were good. The team is filled with old faces, players who have played before in the RSPL but it's a new Tivoli Gardens team basically that we are putting together and I hope the management, support staff and all stakeholders see that we are starting to gel and starting to produce as a team.”

He said there has been no pressure from the management. “I have not gotten any negatives from management, because they realise what is going on and they realise that the team is playing well but definitely not getting a draw or a win in three games there must be some concerns.”

—Paul Reid