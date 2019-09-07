Danielle's Diamond!

Danielle Williams unequivocally punched her ticket to the Doha World Championships after capturing the 100-m hurdles Diamond League trophy at the Brussels meet in Belgium, yesterday.

Williams, who was embroiled in controversy all summer following her disqualification at the Jamaica National Senior Championships, sped to an impressive 12.46 (0.0 mps) seconds for her third-consecutive Diamond League win.

The Lennox Graham-coached athlete, who is the world leader with 12.32 seconds, was the only Jamaican to secure a win at the Diamond League finale and walked away with the glittering trophy plus US$50,000.

Following a false start and a disqualification of a protesting Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, Williams left the blocks in a flash and was never in danger, as she raced the clock to an impressive 12.46 in very cold conditions.

American world record holder Kendra Harrison, drawn to the left of Williams, was a distance back in second in 12.73 seconds, with her compatriot Nia Ali grabbing third in 12.74 seconds.

Williams, the 2015 World Championships gold medallist, was all smiles after her emphatic win.

“I'm really happy with the win here. A better field than today here is impossible and to be able to win, that's just fantastic,” Williams said in her post-race interview.

“I'm also satisfied with the time because it was really, really cold. In Doha my ambition will be the same, make it to the final first and then get a medal,” she added.

Earlier, Jamaica's sprint darling, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce surprisingly finished second in the 100m in a pedestrian 10.95 (-0.3 mps) seconds by her standards. Britain's Dina Asher Smith won in 10.88 seconds, with Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast finishing third in 11.09 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce didn't have her usual bullet start and could not get away from Smith, who in fact, led all the way for an impressive victory that firmly puts her into medal contention at the Doha World Championships later this month.

Jamaica reigning Sports Man of the Year Fedrick Dacres was third in the discus with a throw of 65.27m. In form Swede, Daniel Stahl, won with 68.68m, which was below his world-leading 71.86m. Austria's Lukas Weisshaidinger was second with 66.03m.

Just like Danielle Williams, Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield was hoping to secure an automatic spot to Doha by winning the 400m, but despite a brave effort which saw him lead coming into the straight, he finished a credible third in 44.67 seconds.

His rivals from college days, American Michael Norman won in 44.26 seconds ahead of his countryman Fred Kerley in 44.46 seconds. Jamaica's Nathon Allen was eighth in 46.17 seconds.

Bloomfield, who is clearly the fastest Jamaican over 400m this season, did not compete in the event at Jamaica's Championships, instead opted to run in the 200m and failed to make the team.

But with two of the three top finishers at the trials — Terry Thomas and Javon Francis — having failed to gain the World Championships qualifying mark of 45.30 seconds, the JAAA hierarchy might just be forced to select Bloomfield for the event.

In the men's 110-m hurdles, Jamaica's Ronald Levy snatched second in 13.31 (0.0 mps) seconds. The race was won by Spain's Orlando Ortega in 13.22 seconds. Sergey Shubenkov, an Authorised Neutral Athlete, was third in 13.33 seconds.

Said Levy: “I came here to win that diamond, but it is what it is. The Belgian crowd was loud. It was definitely awesome to run here, but it is not the result I hoped for. I go for a medal in Doha. I am not afraid of the other competitors because my biggest rival is myself.”

Natoya Goule again was positioned well, entering the straight in the 800m but she was left behind in the final kick and faded into fifth in 2:01.40 minutes. Once again, in the absence of South Africa's Caster Semenya, American Ajee Wilson won easily in 2:00.24 minutes.

Janieve Russell's inconsistent form continued, as she placed fifth in a modest 57.34 seconds. Canadian Sage Watson won in 55.58.

