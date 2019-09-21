LOP-SIDED WIN

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) whipped Cedar Grove Academy 8-0 yesterday at Stadium East in the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup game and remained top of Group G with nine points from three games.

KC were led by a three-timer from Tyrese Williams, who netted in the third, 19th and 61st minutes. Captain Jamari Morrison opened the floodgates after 25 seconds from the penalty spot with Arymanya Rodgers (25th), an own goal (68th), Jean-Marc Gayle (77th) and Mathew Bell (82nd) completed the rout.

The game started 28 minutes late as the security officials at the venue demanded that KC produce their insurance letter, then it was further delayed as the referee was not comfortable with Cedar Grove's dark blue tops and KC's purple tops.

KC, despite being the home team, made the switch to white tops as they opted to play the game with the hope of scoring heavily, instead of being given a 3-0 winning margin.

Meanwhile, Excelsior High consolidated third spot in Group G by clipping Kingston Technical High School (KT) 2-1 and moved to six points from three games. However, KT stayed in second spot on six points by reason of having a better goal difference. Dunoon Park Technical and Pembroke Hall High ended 0-0. Both teams were gaining their first points.

In Group F, last season's beaten finalist St George's College made it three-from-three and with a comfortable 3-0 win over Campion College at Winchester Park. The 'Light Blues' lead the group with nine points.

Calabar High edged Ardenne High 1-0 and moved to four points, the same as Eltham High, who blanked Norman Manley High 3-0.

St Catherine High continued their impressive start to the season by trouncing new boys Northern Technical 7-0 and stayed top of Group C with nine points and took their tally for the season to 24 goals in three games.

St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) stayed second, also on nine points, with 1-0 win over Papine High, who slipped to third on six points.

Former champions Charlie Smith defeated Denham Town 2-0 in Group B to be on seven points but remained in second spot on goal difference to Jonathan Grant High, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Kingston High. Denham Town slipped to third on six points. Ascot High blanked Donald Quarrie 2-0 to be on four points.

In Group A, Haile Selassie clipped Bridgeport High 1-0, while Cumberland High defeated Clan Carthy 1-0. Cumberland High lead the group with seven points ahead of Haile Selassie on six points with Holy Trinity in third spot on four points, the same as St Jago High.