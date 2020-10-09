Williams welcomes looming return of Premier League football

With local football shut down since March, it came as welcome news for people in the local fraternity when the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) announced the intended resumption of the sport come November 14.

While the JFF still awaits clearance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Premier League teams have begun preparation for the upcoming season, delighted in the fact that the competition that was aborted last season, will finally begin.

“It's a welcomed announcement. Football has become a part of life for me and that is something that has been missing for six months now,” said Tivoli Gardens Head Coach Phillip Williams.

“There is some amount of uncertainty still as we know that it's just a proposal (re the dates) which still needs the go ahead from the Government. The announcement, however, now gives us something to work towards in terms of a date and we have begun our preparations,” he added.

Williams also acknowledged that it will take a collective effort from all involved with the Premier League for it to become a success under the new conditions.

“We know that if and when we get the green light... the success of the league under the new norm will come down to the discipline of all those who are involved to stick to all the safety and health protocols and also to the financial capabilities of the clubs.”

He did admit that regardless of the challenges the new season will bring he could not wait to get back on the sidelines.

“I'm looking forward to the start despite all the challenges that we may face.”

With the season cut from three to two rounds before the play-offs, Williams has called for understanding as we chart the way forward.

“One has to understand why this decision is made with all the cost that is and will be attached this year which was not present last season.

“So, I agree with and understand the decision taken to play only two rounds,” Williams said.

With the Ministry of Heath and Wellness yet to give the green light for the resumption of play, there is still some amount of uncertainty about whether or not the proposed date of the resumption is feasible.