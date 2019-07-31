Wilson appointed to ICC Elite Panel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Trinidadian official Joel Wilson has been appointed to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming season.

The 52-year-old was yesterday named to the panel, along with England's Michael Gough, following the ICC's annual review and selection process.

Both officials previously sat on the International Panel of Umpires but have now been elevated to replace Ian Gould, who has retired, and Ravi Sundaram, who was removed.

Adrian Griffith, the ICC's senior manager for umpires and referees, said both Wilson and Gough were “deserving additions” to the elite panel.

“Being an elite official is an extremely challenging job. Every decision is scrutinised by millions of fans, and each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year,” said the Barbadian, who played 14 Tests and nine ODIs for the West Indies between 1996 and 2000.

“We are fortunate to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage.

“Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future.”

Wilson has stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is, while Gough has officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is.

Wilson's debut Test came four years ago in Chattogram when he stood in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

He has gone on to stand in several high-profile Tests including the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney last year.

Wilson officiated five matches at the just-concluded ICC World Cup in England which was won by the hosts.