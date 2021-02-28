Wilson takes the trophy race on offer at the Overnight level

Under a well-timed ride from apprentice Jordan Barrett, Wilson created a huge upset in the Fitzgerald Crawford Memorial trophy feature, getting up in the nick of time to beat his more fancied rivals in the Restricted Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Owned by Lloyd Dawes and trained by Donovan Plummer, the six-year-old bay gelding Wilson, who was sent off as a 15-1 betting option in the small field of eight runners, defeated Extruder by a neck in the three-year-old and upwards event travelling seven furlongs (1,400m).

Wilson was always prominent from the off as the bay gelding raced just behind Enuffisenuff (Reyan Lewis) and Extruder (Tevin) down the backstretch. Extruder took over from Enuffisenuff approaching the half-mile with Wilson getting closer with every stride.

Wilson hugged the inside rails in deep stretch, and responded well to the urgings of Barrett, and got up in time for the win, his first at this level. Rohan Kabir (Roger Hewitt) finished in second place as the final time was recorded at 1:27.0.

Wilson is bred by Storm Craft out of the War Marshall mare March Pen.

Elsewhere on yesterday card there were two races for the three-year-olds as the road to the Classic starts to generate some steam.

Foreigner One Don (Dane Dawkins) continued the early form of leading trainer Gary Subratie winning by a neck over the Omar Walker-ridden Bern Notice at a mile.

In the nightcap, Moneyman at odds of 5-1 provided jockey Reyan Lewis and trainer David Lee Sin with a good win at nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Racing continues today with a nine-race programme. The feature event is the Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards contest going five furlongs straight withTrily Amazing being the morning-line favourite.

First post tomorrow is at 12:15 pm and there will also be a mandatory payout in the Reggae-6 exotic wager with the jackpot standing at just over $8.2 million.