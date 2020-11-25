Wilson plans to conquer Suncorp Super Netball League

The Adelaide Thunderbirds, one of the eight teams that plays in the Suncorp Super Netball League in Australia, have added one of Jamaica's most promising young defenders to their roster with the signing of Latanya Wilson.

Though only 20 years old, Wilson has had plenty of international experience as a youngster, as well as two-and-a-half years of being a part of the senior Sunshine Girls team.

Standing at 6'2”, lean and agile with great footwork, the tenacious youngster can't wait to get into the thick of things in what she describes as her “dream league”.

It was not easy for her when she began playing for Jamaica at the youth level, but Wilson learnt to cope with the situation before she began to flourish.

“It was good, it was a nerve-wracking experience. However, I managed to stay focused, stay committed to the task and I think I did extremely well there,” she explained.

Wilson has always played in defence, even from a young age, and this, she says, helps to shape the person she is today.

“I think it's the aggressive part of me. I am aggressive, determined and those are just characteristics of a good defender,” she said.

The time that Wilson has spent so far in the senior squad has not been easy, but the support of her teammates has been invaluable as she continues to hone her craft at the highest level.

“It has been a rough journey – training and playing. There were days when I was really tired, when I wasn't getting the skills properly, I wasn't executing the drills, but my teammates were supportive. They kept pushing me, they encouraged me, telling me that I could do it, so I just continued to worked hard,” Wilson recalled.

While playing at the senior level has presented her with invaluable experience, it has also opened doors for The Mico University College student.

“I have played in the Barbados Test Series, the England and Trinidad and Tobago Test Series, I went to England in January to play the Nations Cup with the Sunshine Girls and I got a contract to play in England with the Celtic Dragons as well,” she pointed.

Wilson's time spent in England playing for the Welsh team, the Celtic Dragons in the Netball Super League, was affected by the lockdowns as a result of the novel coronavirus, but was happy for the experience, which has helped to prepare her for her next big club netball assignment.

She has already made a list of things she wants to accomplish in year one in the Suncorp Super League.

“First, I want to be on Nissan net points every week, I want to collect the award for the most interceptions, defender with the most deflections and defender with the most rebounds,” Wilson noted.

Like her idol and soon-to-be club teammate, Shamera Sterling, Wilson believes that with both of them playing in defence, the Adelaide Thunderbirds is now fully equipped to become title contenders.

“I am looking forward to playing with Shamera 100 per cent, we have been working really hard in training; I love the energy, I love what Shamera brings, and with Shamera's height at the back, then I don't think anybody will be able to stop us.”

And what would it mean for her to lift the title alongside Sterling?

“That would be like a dream come true,” Wilson beamed.

However, before she can focus on her Australian sojourn, she must turn her complete attention to a challenge that is around the corner.

The new Vitality Legend Series in England beckons at the start of 2021 and Wilson hopes that not only her, but the Sunshine Girls will perform well in that four-game series.

“I am looking forward to playing with the Sunshine Girls again, [and] we did an excellent job in the Nations Cup, so I am looking forward for that same energy, that same drive, that same commitment to the task and I have no doubt that we will win that Test series,” she said boldly.

And playing with some of the current greats of the game makes Wilson feel like she is living her dream.

“It's an awesome feeling playing along Shamera and Jhanele Fowler, two of the best in the world, it's a dream come true for me.”

A win in the Vitality Legend Series would no doubt present Wilson with the perfect preparation ahead of the mammoth task of the Suncorp Super Netball League in Australia next year.