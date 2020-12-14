Windies 'A' chasing 358 after Moseley and Shepherd lead fightback

NELSON, New Zealand (CMC) — West Indies 'A' made a steady start in their pursuit of 358 for victory after Shayne Moseley completed his fourth first class hundred and Romario Shepherd hit an unbeaten half-century in the battle for survival in the second “Test” against New Zealand 'A' on Sunday.

Windies A reached 26 without loss in their second innings at the close on the third day of the four-day, first class match at Saxton Oval – with Kyle Mayers not out on 15 and Brandon King not out on eight – and will face a battle for survival on Monday's final day.

This followed a day packed with action in which the Caribbean side were bowled out for 298 to concede a 183-run, first-innings lead before the New Zealanders scored rapidly to post 174 for seven in their second innings and force a declaration about 45 minutes before the scheduled close.

Moseley, the left-handed Barbados Pride opener, gathered the top score for the visitors of 110 that included 11 fours from 267 balls in close to six hours at the crease.

Shepherd, the Guyana Jaguars and international all-rounder, a century-maker in the first “Test”, supported with 77 not out that contained six fours and four sixes from 101 balls in a little more than three hours.

Though they failed to reach the follow on target of 331, West Indies A were bowled out about half-hour before the scheduled tea break with pacer Doug Bracewell, the home team captain, ending with six for 42 from 15 overs.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall then took three for 37 from 10 overs and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr grabbed three for 71 from 7.5 overs, but solid batting down the order allowed New Zealand A to declare before the close and take an early shot at Windies A.

The Caribbean side were almost powerless to stop the New Zealanders, and Mark Chapman led the way with 40, Jimmy Neesham made 38, Scott Kuggelejin scored 34 and Rachin Ravindra added 22 to hasten the race to the declaration.

West Indies A started the day on 142 for five and needed another 189 to avoid the follow on, but they suffered an early setback when Keemo Paul was lbw to Bracewell for 43, after adding eight to his overnight score.

But that was the Black Caps reserves' only scalp for the first session, with Shepherd coming to the crease and dominating a 115-run stand with Moseley that extended the Windies A innings past a lunch time total of 244 for six.

Shepherd reached his 50 from 62 balls with a six over long-on off Michael Bracewell's uncomplicated off-spin in the final over before lunch.

Moseley brought his milestone from 240 balls with a deuce through midwicket off Glenn Phillips's innocuous off-spin in the third over after the interval.

Five overs later Moseley was caught behind off Doug Bracewell, stabbing at a delivery angled across him, and there was little resistance from the rest of the visitors' batting except for Shepherd.

West Indies A had early indications of New Zealand A's intentions but Cornwall, opening the bowling, had Glenn Phillips caught on the midwicket boundary for nine in the penultimate over before tea and trapped Tim Seifert lbw for 13 with the third ball after the break – and the hosts were 27 for two.

But the Windies A bowlers could not follow through and a stand of 76 at a little more than six runs an over for the third wicket between Neesham and Chapman regained control for the New Zealanders, taking them past 100.

Walsh had Neesham caught at long-off from a leading edge and triggered a slide that sent the hosts wobbling to 125 for six before Shepherd had Ravindra caught at midwicket before the declaration came in the next over.

The Caribbean side trail 0-1 in the two-match series, after they crashed to an innings and 143 runs defeat in the first “Test” which ended last Saturday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

SCOREBOARD

NEW ZEALAND A 1st Innings

481 for seven declared

WEST INDIES A 1st Innings

(overnight 142 for five)

S Moseley c wkpr Fletcher b Bracewell 110

B King b D Bracewell 0

K Mayers c Phillips b D Bracewell 0

R Powell b Kuggelejin 0

*+N Pooran c Kuggelejin b Tickner 26

F Allen c D Bracewell b Sodhi 21

K Paul lbw b D Bracewell 43

R Shepherd not out 77

R Cornwall lbw b Bracewell 0

H Walsh b Bracewell 4

J Seales c wkpr Fletcher b Tickner 6

Extras (lb5, w1, nb5) 11

TOTAL (all out, 88.3 overs) 298

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-5, 3-7, 4-47, 5-83, 6-162,

7-277, 8-277, 9-282

Bowling: D Bracewell 15-5-42-6 (nb4); Kuggelejin

16-2-56-1 (nb1); Neesham 7-3-16-0; Tickner 12.3-

2-34-2; Sodhi 17-3-56-1; Ravindra 13-0-56-0 (w1);

M Bracewell 3-0-17-0; Phillips 5-0-16-0

NEW ZEALAND A 2nd Innings

G Phillips c Allen b Cornwall 9

T Seifert lbw b Cornwall 13

M Chapman b Cornwall 40

J Neesham c Powell b Walsh 38

S Kuggelejin not out 34

*D Bracewell c King b Walsh 12

M Bracewell b Walsh 0

R Ravindra c Cornwall b Shepherd 22

+C Fletcher not out 1

Extras (lb4, nb1) 5

TOTAL (7 wkts dec, 27.5 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-27, 3-103, 4-105, 5-124,

6-125, 7-156

Bowling: Seales 3-0-23-0 (nb1); Cornwall 10-3-37-

3; Allen 2-0-15-0; King 3-0-12-0; Walsh 7.5-0-71-3;

Shepherd 2-0-12-1

WEST INDIES A 2nd Innings (target: 358)

B King not out 8

K Mayers not out 15

Extras (nb3) 3

TOTAL (without loss, 8 overs) 26

Bowling: Bracewell 3-0-18-0; Kuggelejin 2-2-0-0;

Sodhi 2-1-4-0; Tickner 1-0-4-0

Position: West Indies A trail by 332 with all second

innings wickets standing.

Umpires: J Dempsey, G Stirrat

Match referee: R Hayward