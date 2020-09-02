Windies anxious to begin preparation following COVID-19 testing

DERBY, England (CMC) — West Indies Women are awaiting the results of novel coronavirus tests after arriving here Monday for their five-match Twenty20 International series against England, bowling off here later next month.

The touring party, comprising 18 players and a 12-member management unit, were all tested prior to departing the Caribbean, and once the second tests are also negative, will begin their preparation in a biosecure “bubble” identical to the set-up that obtained for the recent men's tour.

“[The hotel] is well thought out [and] well laid out. We had a briefing around the protocols and so on,” Head Coach Andre Coley said following the side's arrival.

“We had our first COVID tests, so we're awaiting the results of those as well as issuing some equipment and gear, and we'll start our recovery from tomorrow.

“The players are in good spirits; everybody is fine – management staff as well. We're looking to get ready to get on the park.”

West Indies will take on England behind closed doors in the series which runs from September 21-30 at the Incora County Ground here, and which replaces scheduled tours by South Africa and India.

The series takes place amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and signals the return of women's cricket to the international schedule, since all cricket was suspended globally last March due to the outbreak.

The United Kingdom has been hard hit by novel coronavirus with 336,000 cases and 41,500 deaths, but the country has slowly begun to reopen following months of lockdown.

For West Indies, the series will be the first bilateral fixture in nearly a year following their series against India in the Caribbean last November.

West Indies will be led by regular captain, Stafanie Taylor, but will miss veteran off-spinner and Vice-Captain Anisa Mohammed after the Trinidadian opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha Mclean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby, Shakera Selman.