Uphill battle!

WEST INDIES players are bracing for an uphill challenge when they battle hosts New Zealand in three Twenty20 (T20) matches later this month.

“We expect a tough three games, and hopefully the guys are up for it,” West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell said during a virtual media conference on Thursday.

The series is scheduled to begin on November 27 in Auckland, before the second and third matches, which are both set for Mount Maunganui, on November 29 and 30.

New Zealand, ranked sixth in the ICC world T20 rankings, are particularly formidable at home. When they last hosted West Indies in 2017, the 'Black Caps' won the three-match T20 series 2-0 after the second encounter was rained out.

Global champions West Indies, the only two-time winners of the T20 World Cup, are ninth in the team rankings. But in the shortest format the Phil Simmons-coached outfit possesses a wealth of high-quality and seasoned campaigners.

“We have to look on New Zealand's past performances, and New Zealand is blessed with good cricketers. On any given day…they can turn up and come to the party. We all know how well New Zealand play at home so that's another factor we have to take into consideration,” said the 27-year-old Powell, even while extolling the qualities of “a very strong” Windies squad.

The Jamaican is among a string of all-rounders in the regional side. The right-hand batsman averages 20.5 at a strike rate of 122.84 in 26 T20 matches for West Indies. Powell's medium pace bowling has given him four wickets at 26.25 runs apiece

His teammate Kesrick Williams noted that getting acclimated could be as tricky as coping with the New Zealand pace attack in conditions which generally favour swing and seam movement.

“The weather is messed up, so we have to get really acclimatised — today it can be really sunny, and tomorrow it can be really, really cold,” Williams, 30, said in an interview after the team arrived Down Under.

“The wickets down here assist bowlers a lot, so what we can do as a bowling group is plan well and execute those plans. The last time…the New Zealand guys bowled a lot of short balls and I think it kind of hampered us a bit,” the pacer explained.

Williams, a native of St Vincent and the Grenadines, has claimed 41 wickets at 18.82 in 25 T20 Internationals.

New Zealand and West Indies are also slated to clash in two Test matches. The contests are set to begin December 3 and 11, respectively.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, cricket — like most other sports — has resumed without spectators inside venues as health officials and event organisers try to reduce the likelihood of exposure.

While most countries have failed to keep a tight rein on the COVID-19 spread, New Zealand has been widely recognised as a success story, with latest counts at 25 deaths and just below 2,000 confirmed cases.

The upshot is that plans are afoot to have live spectator attendance throughout the series.

“It's been a while — maybe the longest cricket has ever gone without playing in front of crowds. So it's good New Zealand has dealt with their COVID situation as they have so we can be able to play in front of crowds in New Zealand,” Powell noted.

T20 squad — Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Romario Shepherd.