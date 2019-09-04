Windies captain urges patience in efforts to fix team's batting

WEST INDIES skipper Jason Holder is urging patience after the 257-run loss to India at Sabina Park, the team in the process succumbing to its first home Test series defeat in two years.

But he argued that the domestic structure has to be shaped to optimise player development across the region. He noted that the batting is of particular concern.

“I don't think it's a quick fix. I think it's a situation where in the Caribbean, you know, we are not really spoilt for choices in terms of batsmen coming through in the region,” Holder said during a post-match press conference in reference to yet another batting flop.

West Indies, guided by interim head coach Floyd Reifer, had lost the first Test match in Antigua and Barbuda by 318 runs which left the Indians 2-0 victors in the two-Test series.

In the second Test, which ended on Monday, India made 416 and 168-4 declared, while West Indies managed paltry scores of 117 and 210. Shamarh Brooks, playing his second Test, made 50 to top-score in the second innings, but he was the only West Indies batsman to get a half-century in the series.

It was a hard pill to swallow for the team after displaying plenty potential with a surprise 2-1 home Test series win over higher ranked England only months ago.

“We just got to stay patient. I think this Test team, as I've said before, has shown us enough in the last two or three years to show that we are definitely headed in the right direction. It is one thing for us to be keep saying it [but] we've just got to be doing things to make sure that consistency can breed within the West Indies set-up,” Holder reasoned.

“We've just got to put things in place to make sure we keep developing players, and make sure players are doing the right things in order to be successful at this level.

“I think still a lot more emphasis needs to be put on the franchise level and the first-class cricket that we have. That's where we're going to build players. When we build players there they've got enough scenario-based experience, and when it comes on to the Test circuit, it becomes a little bit easier,” the regional side captain added.

As per the latest official schedule, the West Indies team's next step in the Test arena is against newcomers Afghanistan in India late this year. They then have a three-Test tour of England next summer.

Holder believes that gives time for Cricket West Indies to streamline its programmes, as well as to appoint a long-term coaching staff.

“There are lots to be done. I think it is a perfect opportunity for us to put things in place. Maybe have one or two more [training] camps primarily for our batters, developing our fast bowlers as well, just holistically look to develop our cricketers. We've got the franchise system here in the Caribbean, but we just need to put a little bit more emphasis as to structural programmes to put in place for the players to develop.

“Hopefully, we can solidify a coach in the coming months. We haven't had a solid coach for a little while so hopefully we can get that done, and the guys can get into some normalcy,” he said.

Sanjay Myers