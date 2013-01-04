Windies face uphill battle to avoid series defeat by India

West Indies showed signs of life at Sabina Park yesterday but India stayed on course to complete a 2-0 Test series win, after setting the hosts a daunting victory target of 468 runs.

At the close on the third day, West Indies were 45-2 in their second innings, still 423 runs off a highly improbable win on a wearing, grass-covered cricket pitch.

Scores: India 416 (140.1 overs) & 168-4 declared (54.4 overs); West Indies 117 (47.1 overs) & 45-2 (13 overs)

Left-hander Darren Bravo is unbeaten on 18, while Shamarh Brooks is not out on four. India pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have taken one wicket apiece.

West Indies picked up from their overnight score of 87-7 and were dismissed for 117. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, magical while capturing six wickets on Saturday, finished with 6-27.

Opting not to enforce the follow-on despite holding a 299-run first-innings lead, India declared their second innings on 168-4.

Ajinkya Rahane, scorer of a hundred in India's first-Test 318-run win, and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari provided undefeated knocks of 64 and 53, respectively. The home side pacer Kemar Roach, on a hat-trick at one stage, stood out with 3-28.

The 31-year-old's haul took him to 193 career wickets and ninth on the list of West Indies Test wicket-takers, past the great former West Indies fast bowler Wes Hall.

“It was a tough day. Obviously, a lot of overs in, [there are] tired legs, but the guys stuck at it. I'm happy for myself to be amongst some of the greats, so it's a good achievement for me as well,” Roach told reporters during a press conference yesterday.

He noted that West Indies have a lot of time to chase the target.

“We got to just bat. We got more than enough time — two days left in the Test match. The guys haven't had a good score in the Test series so far, so it's about guys applying themselves, be positive, and put runs on the board.”

India began well in immensely hot conditions yesterday, restricting West Indies to an additional 30 runs for the loss of the remaining three first-innings wickets.

Shami and Sharma accounted for respective debutants Rahkeem Cornwall (14) and Jahmar Hamilton (five). Roach (17) was last man out when he fell to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, leaving West Indies one short of a 300-run deficit.

India, presumably eyeing the impact of heat on the bowlers, decided to bat, but were set back by Roach's magnificent bowling.

At one point they were 57-4 before Rahane and Vihari steadied the ship.

Mayank Agarwal (four) was the first to go, pinged leg before wicket by a Roach in-ducker with the score on nine.

His opener partner KL Rahul (six) was next, playing away from his body outside off stump to nick a delivery from the 31-year-old Roach through to wicketkeeper Hamilton.

Roach's very next ball that claimed the prized wicket of India captain Virat Kohli was even better, landing a shade outside and moving away to shave the bat for Hamilton to complete the job.

Roach was inches from completing the hat-trick, inward movement from a length delivery to Rahane, kissing the inside edge and just missing the stumps en route to the fine leg boundary.

Medium pacer and skipper Jason Holder, with five wickets under his belt in the first innings, grabbed his sixth of the match, getting a short-of-a-length delivery to climb on Cheteshwar Pujara (27), who could only jab a catch to Brooks at gully.

Rahane and Vihari consolidated thereafter, and as India looked to declare they upped the scoring rate in the final session while adding 111 runs for the fifth wicket.

Both used their feet well, particularly to the testing spin of Cornwall, but two drives along the carpet for four from the 25-year-old Vihari, while facing Roach in the 43rd over of the innings, were extremely delightful.

The second one drew 'oohs' and 'aahs' from spectators, as he moved forward imperiously to punch the ball on the up, dissecting the non-striker and the stumps.

The extravagant high-elbow pose while scrutinising the ball's rapid journey to the straight boundary was icing on the cake.

The declaration eventually came from Kohli, forcing West Indies to navigate a tricky hour of Bumrah and company.

Kraigg Brathwaite (three) fell to Sharma and his opening partner John Campbell (16) was dismissed by Shami as the hosts slumped to 37-2.

Bumrah has not taken a second-innings wicket but he planted a psychological seed in the last over of the day, rattling Bravo on the back of the helmet with a quick, pinpoint bouncer.

SCOREBOARD

INDIA 1st Innings 416

WEST INDIES 1st Innings

(overnight 87 for seven)

K Brathwaite c wkp Pant b

Bumrah 10

J Campbell c wkp Pant b Bumrah

2

D Bravo c Rahul b Bumrah 4

S Brooks lbw b Bumrah 0

R Chase lbw b Bumrah 0

S Hetmyer b Shami 34

*J Holder c sub (Rohit Sharma) b

Bumrah 18

+J Hamilton c Kohli b Sharma 5

R Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14

K Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17

S Gabriel not out 0

Extras (b8, lb5) 13

TOTAL (all out, 47.1 overs) 117

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Campbell),

2-13 (Bravo), 3-13 (Brooks), 4-13

(Chase), 5-22 (Brathwaite), 6-67

(Hetmyer), 7-78 (Holder), 8-97

(Cornwall), 9-117 (Hamilton), 10-

117 (Roach)

Bowling: Ishant 10.5-3-24-1,

Bumrah 12.1-3-27-6, Shami 13-3-

34-2, Jadeja 11.1-7-19-1

INDIA 2nd Innings

KL Rahul c wkp Hamilton b Roach 6

M Agarwal lbw b Roach 4

C Pujara c Brooks b Holder 27

*V Kohli c wkp Hamilton b Roach

0

A Rahane not out 64

H Vihari not out 53

Extras (b8, lb4, nb2) 14

TOTAL (4 wkts decl, 54.4 overs)

168

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Agarwal),

2-36 (Rahul), 3-36 (Kohli), 4-57

(Pujara)

Bowling: Roach 10-3-28-3, Holder

11.4-5-20-1, Cornwall 23-7-68-0,

Gabriel 7-3-18-0 (nb2), Chase

3-0-22-0

WEST INDIES 2nd Innings (target:

468 runs)

J Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16

K Brathwaite c wkp Pant b Ishant

3

D Bravo not out 18

S Brooks not out 4

Extras (b4) 4

TOTAL (2 wkts, 13 overs) 45

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Brathwaite),

2-37 (Campbell)

To bat: R Chase, S Hetmyer, J

Holder, +J Hamilton, R Cornwall,

K Roach, S Gabriel

Bowling: Ishant 4-1-13-1, Bumrah

5-2-16-0, Shami 4-1-12-1

Position: West Indies require a

further 423 runs to win, with eight

wickets intact.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough,

Paul Reiffel; TV – Rod Tucker