Windies hand over autographed bat for charity fund-raiser

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — West Indies have made a special donation to the Paediatrics Assistance League of St Kitts & Nevis (PALS), a long-standing charity which oversees the well-being of children on the island here.

During the recent Twenty20 International double-header at Warner Park last weekend, Captain Kieron Pollard presented a team-autographed bat to the charity.

The bat will be used at a fund-raising event on February 15 at Spice Mill Restaurant where it will be one of the prizes at a live auction.

On hand to collect the bat were PALS President Giselle Matthews, treasurer Carolyn Chisolm and junior member, Brandon Brisbane.

West Indies Team Manager Rawl Lewis said the Caribbean side had been pleased to play their role in the worthy cause.

“We want to applaud PALS on their great work within the communities across St Kitts and Nevis, for close to 30 years, in facilitating the well-being, treatment and saving lives of children,” Lewis said.

“We were delighted to present them with the signed bat for their charity event and we hope it goes a long way in assisting the little ones in need.”

Saturday's second T20 International ended in a no result after rain ended the contest prematurely, but West Indies captured Sunday's final game by nine wickets to earn a 1-1 draw in the three-match series.

Ireland won the opener last Wednesday in Grenada by four runs.