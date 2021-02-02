Another Test awaits!

SLIGHTLY buoyed by his team's half-decent performance in their recently concluded three-day practice match, West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons is hoping the players can again apply themselves accordingly to get a positive result in their two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

The first Test bowls off today at 10:30 pm Jamaica time in Chattogram.

Knowing very well that the last time West Indies toured Bangladesh they were beaten 0-2 in the Test series — losing the first match by 64 runs and the second by an innings and 184 runs — Simmons welcomed the recent presentation with both bat and ball against Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, which heightens expectations for a more competitive showing on this occasion.

Though the current squad is without Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich — who were top scorers in that failed 2018 series — as well as Captain Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase among others, Simmons believes the fringe players and their more experienced counterparts can step up to the plate much like they did in the tour game.

Stand-in Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jamaican John Campbell added 67 runs for the opening stand in the first innings. Brathwaite went on to score 85 while Campbell was dismissed for 44, but compensated with a 68-run knock in the second innings.The other impressive batsmen were Kyle Mayers 40, Joshua Da Silva 46, Nkrumah Bonner 80, and Raymon Reifer 49.Among the bowlers, Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh's first innings while Jomel Warrican snared three and Reifer picked up two wickets in the second innings.

“We have been working predominantly on playing spin and using the crease, using their feet, sweeping — whichever one suits the particular batsman best. So, we have just been pushing them hard on all the disciplines of playing spin.

“So the most important sign is the guys' attitude towards putting things in place that we have been working on and just spend[ing] time at the crease and develop[ing] their understanding of the wickets here. The wicket wasn't the best — it was slow and low and I can't say we will or we won't get a wicket similar to it, so it's good to see them spending time at the crease,” Simmons told reporters during a virtual press conference on Zoom yesterday.

“All the bowlers bowled well. The spinners bowled particularly well so it is good to see that they have been able to adjust to the wicket. The wickets are not as in the Caribbean so it is good to see that they could apply themselves, and it was good to see that they were able to bowl some overs,” he added.

While there has been much talk about the pitches in the South Asian country and their benefits to spin bowling, Simmons hinted at the possibility of listing Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel in his starting team.

“I think there is a role for your fast bowlers and for your medium pacers; it is about them knowing what length and what lines they have to bowl on these wickets.

“So if selected, all the bowlers will have to look at the situation of the game, where they are bowling, and bowl to suit that based on what the captain wants them to do at that point. Whether it is trying to get wickets or be tight, whatever the case for that situation of the game, they all have to be ready to do what the captain wants them to do in the game,” he noted.

Still, taking 20 wickets is not that big an issue for the West Indies bowling attack — which has a good mix of spinners and quality pace bowlers — but the onus will be on the batsmen, particularly Brathwaite, Campbell and Vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood, to put runs on the board and give Bangladesh a run for their money.

Despite this being Bangladesh's first Test in over a year, Simmons is taking nothing away from the hosts whose line-up parades the experience Mominul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan, who were among the top run scorers for Bangladesh in the 2018 series.

Al Hasan, who suffered a groin injury in the third One-Day International against West Indies, has been declared fit to play, which comes as a big boost for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left arm spinner Taijul Islam will lead the charge in what is expected to be a pesky bowling line-up for the West Indies.

“Bangladesh will always have an edge, no matter who they are playing at home, because they are a very strong side when they play at home. So, they will always have the edge even though they haven't played any cricket for a year,” Simmons noted.

“I think a little bit of vulnerability could be there early in the Test because, as I mentioned before, they haven't played any international cricket for a year now and getting back into it might be tough early on.

“But I am sure that will be taken care of because they have a fairly experienced team with the likes of Shakib and so, the experience is there. If they so happen to be vulnerable at the start, we just have to take that opportunity and seize on it,” the Trinidadian ended.

The West Indies are eighth in the International Cricket Council's Test team rankings, only above Bangladesh, who are ninth.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Veerasammy Permaul, Jomel Warrican

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud